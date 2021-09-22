District 27-2A
Schulenburg 3, Weimar 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Weimar 22 19 20
Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 1 assist, 17 digs; Claire Antosh 1 assist, 6 kills, 12 digs; Madison Brooks 1 digs; Mackenzie Kunschick 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Kloe Kutac 1 ace, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Meredith Magliolo 6 kills, 3 blocks; Megan Ohnheiser 1 dig; Tamara Otto 3 aces, 31 assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Jordan Sommer 2 aces, 1 assist, 9 kills, 2 blocks 16 digs. Record: Schulenburg 22-9, 3-1.
Non-District
Calallen 3, Cuero 2
Calallen 25 14 23 25 16
Cuero 21 25 25 19 14
Highlights: (Cu) Charity Gray 12 kills; Dani Saenz 3 aces; Ashley Price 3 blocks; Zha'Vanna Gray 24 digs; Bromli Watson 30 assists. Record: Cuero 21-10.
