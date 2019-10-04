Shiner 63, Lexington 21
|Lexington
|0
|0
|0
|21
|--
|21
|Shiner
|21
|21
|21
|9
|--
|63
First quarter
S-Donyai Taylor 57 run (Conner Winkenwerder kick), 10:42
S-Zane Rhodes 27 run (Winkenwerder kick), 4:41
S-Tyler Palmer 67 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:51
Second quarter
S-Doug Brooks 1 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:03
S-Trevor Haynes 2 run (Winkenwerder kick), 4:28
S-Taylor 42 run (Winkenwerder kick), 1:40
Third quarter
S-Cross Rankin 33 pass from Palmer (Winkenwerder kick), 11:11
S-Rankin 13 pass from Palmer (Winkenwerder kick), 6:55
S-Jacquis Miller 96 interceptions return (Winkenwerder kick), 4:30
Fourth quarter
L-Sheldon Springer 5 run (Coby Robertson kick), 11:54
L-Robertson 22 pass from Springer (Robertson kick), 4:39
L-Aaron Allert 17 run (Robertson kick), 0:54
Team stats
|Lexington
|Shiner
|First downs
|16
|18
|Yards rushing
|34-108
|35-393
|Yards passing
|187
|91
|Passes
|13-24-1
|3-3-0
|Punts
|7-176
|1-51
|Fumbles-lost
|5-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-20
|4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Donyai Taylor 7-157; Tyler Palmer 7-95; Zane Rhodes 4-52; Dalton Brooks 2-44; Noah Nevlud 4-31; Doug Brooks 2-8; Devondrick Mathis 5-5; Trevor Haynes 1-2; Cash Shows 1-1; Lexington: Sheldon Springer 15-66; Aaron Allert 5-34; Dakota Smith 11-22; Jeremiah Dillon 1-4; Jeremiah Jackson 1-0
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 3-3-91-0-0; Lexington: Springer 13-24-187-1-0
Receiving -- Shiner: Cross Rankin 2-46; Do. Brooks 1-45; Lexington: Coby Robertson 4-79; Jackson 4-44; Kason Bayer 4-39; Evan Paschke 1-15
