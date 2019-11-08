Hallettsville 47, Luling 14

Luling  007  7   -- 14                     
Hallettsville 27 13  -- 47                     

First quarter

Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 9 run (Chase Janak kick) 8:34

Hallettsville: Deven Wood 18 interception return (Janak kick) 7:36

Hallettsville: Isaak Machacek 32 fumble return ( Janak kick) 5:52

Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 25 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

Hallettsville: Brooks 7 run (kick failed) 10:56

Hallettsville: Brooks 2 run (Janak kick) 5:17 

Third quarter

Luling: Mark Montalbo 2 pass from Seth Martinez (Montalbo kick) 8:04

Hallettsville Travis Matula 55 run (Janak kick) 7:16

Fourth quarter

Luling: Joseah Hernandez 21 run (Montalbo kick) 5:53

Team stats

 Luling Hallettsville  
  First downs 6 15
  Yards rushing 32-76  24-250
  Yards passing 20 107
  Passes 4-13-1 9-16-2
  Punts  32.7 29
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-0
  Penalty-yards  3-18 1-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville:  Jonathon Brooks 7-104, Travis Matula 2-61, Cam’ron Alamilla 6-33, Chase Janak 2-24, Lane Linhart 4-10, Bowen Higgins 2-9, Trace Patek 1-6; Luling: Joseah Hernandez 16-63, Seth Martinez 4-18;

Passing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 5-12-2 106, Trace Patek 2-4-0 1;Luling: Seth Martinez 4-13-1;

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Isaak Machacek 2-28, Ty Gerke 2-28, Travis Matula 2-26; Luling: Jeremiah Solis 2-13, Ashton Anderson 1-5, Mark Montalbo 1-2 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.