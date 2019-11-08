Hallettsville 47, Luling 14
|Luling
|0
|0
|7
|7
|--
|14
|Hallettsville
|27
|13
|7
|0
|--
|47
First quarter
Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 9 run (Chase Janak kick) 8:34
Hallettsville: Deven Wood 18 interception return (Janak kick) 7:36
Hallettsville: Isaak Machacek 32 fumble return ( Janak kick) 5:52
Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 25 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
Hallettsville: Brooks 7 run (kick failed) 10:56
Hallettsville: Brooks 2 run (Janak kick) 5:17
Third quarter
Luling: Mark Montalbo 2 pass from Seth Martinez (Montalbo kick) 8:04
Hallettsville Travis Matula 55 run (Janak kick) 7:16
Fourth quarter
Luling: Joseah Hernandez 21 run (Montalbo kick) 5:53
Team stats
|Luling
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|6
|15
|Yards rushing
|32-76
|24-250
|Yards passing
|20
|107
|Passes
|4-13-1
|9-16-2
|Punts
|32.7
|29
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-18
|1-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 7-104, Travis Matula 2-61, Cam’ron Alamilla 6-33, Chase Janak 2-24, Lane Linhart 4-10, Bowen Higgins 2-9, Trace Patek 1-6; Luling: Joseah Hernandez 16-63, Seth Martinez 4-18;
Passing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 5-12-2 106, Trace Patek 2-4-0 1;Luling: Seth Martinez 4-13-1;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Isaak Machacek 2-28, Ty Gerke 2-28, Travis Matula 2-26; Luling: Jeremiah Solis 2-13, Ashton Anderson 1-5, Mark Montalbo 1-2
