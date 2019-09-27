Refugio 48, Mart 40
|Mart
|16
|12
|12
|0
|--
|40
|Refugio
|6
|14
|21
|7
|--
|48
First quarter
R: Ysidro Mascorro 10 run (kick failed), 9:46
M: Kyler Martin 2 run (Rodrell Freeman run), 8:10
M: Freeman 11 run (Freeman run), 9:08
Second quarter
M: Freeman 17 run (run failed), 9:30
M: Da’Traevion Medlock 51 pass from Martin (run failed), 6:22
R: Mascorro 7 run (Mascorro run), 3:16
R: Mascorro 1 run (kick failed), 1:30
Third quarter
R: Mascorro 27 run (run failed), 9:29
M: Freeman 41 run (kick failed), 8:00
R: Naaji Gadsden 17 run (Austin Ochoa run), 7:35
R: Ochoa 2 run (Jordy Martinez kick), 1:01
Fourth quarter
R: Gadsden 54 run (Martinez kick), 5:28
Team stats
|Mart
|Refugio
|First downs
|18
|22
|Yards rushing
|45-314
|34-314
|Yards passing
|164
|136
|Passes
|7-13-0
|16-23-0
|Punts
|5-176
|2-63
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-35
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Mart: Roddrell Freeman, 22-209; Klyderton Campbell, 5-50; Kyler Martin, 23-37; Keishawn Slater, 5-18. Refugio: Austin Ochoa, 11-117; Ysidro Mascorro,11-112; Naaji Gadsden, 8-87; Antwaan Gross, 2-8; Zavien Wills, 1-0; Team, 1-(-10).
Passing -- Mart: Martin, 7-13-0-164. Refugio: Ochoa, 16-23-0-136.
Receiving -- Mart: Da’Traevion Medlock, 3-116; Campbell, 3-25; Clater, 1-25. Refugio: Gross, 5-26; Gadsden, 4-37; Ethan Perez, 4-25; Jordan Kelley, 1-40; Mike Firova, 1-4; Dezmon Brown, 1-4.
