Industrial 47, Mathis 20

Mathis01208 20 xx                     
Industrial  141977 47 xx                     

First quarter

Industrial: Karston Wimberly 25 pass to Matthew Davis (Martin kick)

Second quarter

Industrial: Moreland 8 run (Martin kick)

Mathis: 5 run (failed 2 pt.)

Industrial: Wimberley 37 pass to Devin Barr (kick failed)

Mathis 10 run (failed 2 pt.)

Industrial: Moreland 11 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

Industrial: Moreland 4 run (Martin kick)

Fourth quarter

Industrial: Cole Brogger 7 run (Martin kick) 

Mathis: 9 run (2 pt. good)

Team stats

 Mathis Industrial
  First downs xx xx
  Yards rushing xx-160  xx-263
  Yards passing169 120
  Passes
 13-24-0-2
 7-13-2-0
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  1-1
  Penalty-yards  x-xx x-xx

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Blayne Moreland, 11-139-4; Karston Wimberly, 5-44; Cole Brogger, 4-30-1; 

Passing -- Industrial: Karston Wimberly, 07-13-120-2-0; 

Receiving -- Industrial: Matthew Davis, 4-78-1; Devin Barr, 1-37-1; 

