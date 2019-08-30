Industrial 47, Mathis 20
|Mathis
|0
|12
|0
|8
|20
|xx
|Industrial
|14
|19
|7
|7
|47
|xx
First quarter
Industrial: Karston Wimberly 25 pass to Matthew Davis (Martin kick)
Second quarter
Industrial: Moreland 8 run (Martin kick)
Mathis: 5 run (failed 2 pt.)
Industrial: Wimberley 37 pass to Devin Barr (kick failed)
Mathis 10 run (failed 2 pt.)
Industrial: Moreland 11 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
Industrial: Moreland 4 run (Martin kick)
Fourth quarter
Industrial: Cole Brogger 7 run (Martin kick)
Mathis: 9 run (2 pt. good)
Team stats
|Mathis
|Industrial
|First downs
|xx
|xx
|Yards rushing
|xx-160
|xx-263
|Yards passing
|169
|120
|Passes
|7-13-2-0
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|x-xx
|x-xx
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Blayne Moreland, 11-139-4; Karston Wimberly, 5-44; Cole Brogger, 4-30-1;
Passing -- Industrial: Karston Wimberly, 07-13-120-2-0;
Receiving -- Industrial: Matthew Davis, 4-78-1; Devin Barr, 1-37-1;
