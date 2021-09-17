Navarro 29, Cuero 27
|Navarro
|7
|0
|6
|16
|--
|29
|Cuero
|13
|0
|6
|8
|--
|27
First quarter
C-Daydrien Perez 25 fumble return (Harrison Crain kick), 11:26
C-Justice Belvin 15 run (run failed), 5:43
N-Brody Whitson 18 run (Jaxon Monkerud kick), 3:31
Third quarter
N-Whitson 9 run (kick blocked), 7:46
C-Tyson Williams 8 run (pass failed), 1:54
Fourth quarter
N-Nick Billings 14 run (Monkerud kick), 8:21
C-Williams 2 run (Jerry Rossett pass from Williams), 4:57
N-Whitson 65 pass from Billings (run failed), 3:26
N-Monkerud 30 field goal, 0:10
Team stats
|Cuero
|Navarro
|First downs
|20
|16
|Yards rushing
|50-296
|30-155
|Yards passing
|82
|150
|Passes
|2-5-1
|11-18-0
|Punts
|—
|4-161
|Fumbles-lost
|5-4
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
|3-28
|12-90
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Williams 13-80-2, Belvin 10-51-1, Zyler Jones 5-20, Rossett 2-4; Navarro: Whitson 15-146-2, Colton Chambers 11-72, Cole Mouser 17-63, Diego Chapa 2-8, Nick Billings 4-8, Bryce Nail 1-(-1);
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 11-18-150-0-0; Navarro: Billings 2-4-82-1-1, Team 0-1-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Exaiver Durham 4-61, LeBron Johnson 2-68, AJ Arroyo 2-29, Belvin 2-(-7), Williams 1-8; Navarro: Whitson 1-65-1, Landary Blackburn 1-17.;
