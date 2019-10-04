Needville 48, Bay City 27
|Needville
|7
|13
|7
|21
|--
|48
|Bay City
|13
|7
|6
|0
|--
|27
First quarter
BC: Davieyon Curtis 29 run, kick failed, 7:07
BC: Heart Gaskin 21 run, Declan O'Neal kick good, 7:07
N: Ashton Stredick 55 run, Eduardo Vega kick good, 2:58
Second quarter
N: Stredick 1 run, Vega kick good, 8:09
BC: Rodney Mitchell 5 run, O'Neal kick good, 3:32
N: Trevor Baker 69 pass to Dax Bridges, Vega kick good, 2:55
Third quarter
N: Stredick 55 run, Vega kick good, 10:27
BC: Mitchell 72 run, kick failed, 10:27
Fourth quarter
N: Walker Warncke 36 run, Vega kick good, 8:56
N: Stredick 31 run, Vega kick good, 5:18
N: Warncke 69 fumble return, Vega kick good, 2:04
Team stats
|Needville
|Bay City
|First downs
|15
|14
|Yards rushing
|31-312
|81-293
|Yards passing
|121
|31
|Passes
|5-16-3
|6-16-2
|Punts
|4-22.5
|6-37.2
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|9-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Needville: Baker 4-2, Stredick 23-269-4, Warncke 4-41-1; Bay City: Mitchell 49-135-2, Curtis 14-104-1, Carlos Lara 12-7, Gaskin 2-21-1, Avery Smith 4-26;
Passing -- Needville: Baker 5-16-121-1-3; Bay City: Lara 6-16-31-0-2
Receiving -- Needville: Bridges 1-69-1, Vincent Villarreal 1-5, Warncke 3-47; Bay City: Mitchell 1-(-4), Curtis 1-6, Austin George 1-11, Marcus Edwards 1-10, Ky'Adrain Green 1-5, Ray Bibbins 1-3.
