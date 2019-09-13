Nixon-Smiley 19, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0
First quarter
No scoring plays
Second quarter
NS: Xavier Arias, 5 run (Arias kick), 9:41; Xavier Arias, 93 run (run failed), 0:55.
Third quarter
NS: Mario Ponce, 70 interception (kick failed), 5:49.
Fourth quarter
No scoring plays
Team stats
|Nixon-Smiley
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|11
|9
|Yards rushing
|38-246
|35-81
|Yards passing
|0
|88
|Passes
|0-8-0
|8-14-1
|Punts
|2-48-0
|4-36
|Fumbles-lost
|4-2
|4-3
|Penalty-yards
|12-79
|9-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- SH: Korbin Koehne, 24-72; Will Harper, 1-8; Cole Bohuslav, 1-3. NS: Xavier Aries, 18-146; Jesse Riojas, 11-56; Dario Jantes, 6-23; Chris Brown 2-13.
Passing -- SH: Trenton Kraatz, 8-14-1-88. NS: Xavier Aries, 0-8-0.
Receiving -- SH: Matt Roznovsky, 3-42; Cole Bohuslav, 2-18; Will Harper 2-13; Michael Koeth, 1-15.
