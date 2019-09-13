Football stats

Nixon-Smiley 19, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0

Nixon-Smiley 013 6  0   -- 19                     
Sacred Heart 0  -- 0                     

First quarter

No scoring plays

Second quarter

NS: Xavier Arias, 5 run (Arias kick), 9:41; Xavier Arias, 93 run (run failed), 0:55.

Third quarter

NS: Mario Ponce, 70 interception (kick failed), 5:49.

Fourth quarter

No scoring plays

Team stats

 Nixon-Smiley Sacred Heart
  First downs 11 9
  Yards rushing 38-246  35-81
  Yards passing0 88
  Passes0-8-0 8-14-1
  Punts  2-48-0 4-36
  Fumbles-lost  4-2 4-3
  Penalty-yards 12-79 9-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- SH: Korbin Koehne, 24-72; Will Harper, 1-8; Cole Bohuslav, 1-3. NS: Xavier Aries, 18-146; Jesse Riojas, 11-56; Dario Jantes, 6-23; Chris Brown 2-13.

Passing -- SH: Trenton Kraatz, 8-14-1-88. NS: Xavier Aries, 0-8-0.

Receiving -- SH: Matt Roznovsky, 3-42; Cole Bohuslav, 2-18; Will Harper 2-13; Michael Koeth, 1-15.

