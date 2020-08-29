Nixon Smiley 43, Bloomington 7
First quarter
Team: Xavier Arias 32 run, (kick), 4:19
Team: Arias 39 run, (kick), 4:02
Second quarter
Team: Jesse Riojas 5 run,(kick), 5:05
Team: Riojas 2 run, (kick), 3:48
Third quarter
Bloomington: 2 run, (kick), 2:42
Nixon-Smiley: Arias 21 run, 0:34
Fourth quarter
NIxon-Smiley: Bradyn Martinez 1 run, (kick), 2:42
Team stats
|Bloomington
|Nixon-Smiley
|First downs
|6
|16
|Yards rushing
|20-49
|51-374
|Yards passing
|6
|108
|Passes
|1-1-6-0
|6-10-108-10
|Punts
|3.109
|2.95
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-45
|5-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Nixon Smiley: Xavier Arias, 12-148, Jesse Riojas 12-69, Mario Ponce 9, 106, Bradyn Martinez, 5-20, Dario Jantes 5-6, Michael Brown 8-25;
Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Arias, 1-1-6-0-0;
Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Jesse Riojas , 1-6
