Natalia 43, Nixon-Smiley 21

Natalia14 6815 -- 43                    
Nixon-Smiley 7770 -- 21                    

First quarter

N: 22 pass (2pt conversion failed) 8:51

NS: Brayden Martinez 4 run (kick good) 3:02

N: 1 run (2pt good) 0:03

Second quarter

N: 45 run (2pt failed) 9:53

NS: Martinez 2 run (kick good) 0:23

Third quarter

N: 75 pass (2pt conversion good) 11:02

NS: Martienz 42 run (kick good) 6:37

Fourth quarter

N: 34 pass (2pt conv. good) 8:21

N: 27 pass (kick good)

Team stats

 Natalia Nixon-Smiley 
  First downs 16 12
  Yards rushing

 29-202

  43-180
  Yards passing 214  88
  Passes 3-4-0 7-9-0
  Punts  1-11 3-121
  Fumbles-lost  0-0 3-1
  Penalty-yards  4-35 5-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 17-77-3, Jesse Riojas 16-74, Xavier Arias 8-26, Isaac Grant 1-2, Michael Brown 11;

Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 3-4-88-0-0;

Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Arias 2-55, Grant 1-23;

