Poth 54, Nixon-Smiley 2
|Poth
|13
|13
|14
|14
|--
|54
|Nixon-Smiley
|0
|2
|0
|0
|--
|2
First quarter
P: 1 run (kick good) 9:53
P: 10 run (2pt conv failed) 0:59
Second quarter
P 55 run (kick failed) 10:42
NS: Xavier Arias safety 5:36
P: 18 pass (kick good) 0:16
Third quarter
P: 21 pass (kick good) 7:56
P: 60 pass (kick good) 4:16
Fourth quarter
P: 84 fumble return (kick good) 9:40
P: 1 run (kick good) 4:28
Team stats
|Nixon-Smiley
|Poth
|First downs
|8
|12
|Yards rushing
|49-104
|22-146
|Yards passing
|30
|252
|Passes
|1-2-0
|10-12-0
|Punts
|5-181
|0.0
|Fumbles-lost
| 5-4
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
| 2-20
|8-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Arias 9-21, Jesse Riojas 24-92, Bradyn Martinez 15-(-12), Michael Brown 1-3;
Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 1-2-30-0-0;
Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Issac Grant 1-30
