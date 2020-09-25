Nixon-Smiley 22, Skidmore-Tynan 21

Nixon-Smiley  76  3   -- 22                     
home team 14  -- 21                     

First quarter

NS: Bradyn Martinez 12 run, kick good, 5:57

Second quarter

ST: 22 run, kick good, 9:06

ST: 1 run, kick good, 2:17

NS: Martinez 51 run, kick failed, 1:06

Third quarter

ST: 1 run, kick good, 3:16

NS: Xavier Arias 62 run, 2pt conversion failed, 1:41

Fourth quarter

NS: Arias 15 FG

Team stats

 Nixon-SmileySkidmore-Tynan  
  First downs 13 12
  Yards rushing 38-301  43-296
  Yards passing 9  0
  Passes 1-1-0 0-3-0
  Punts  2-67 3-89
  Fumbles-lost  3-1  2-1
  Penalty-yards  3-30 5-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 14-157-2, Arias 4-78-1, Jesse Rojas 10-42, Issac Grant 3-9, Jason Adams 7-15

Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 1-1-9-0-0

Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Grant 1-9

