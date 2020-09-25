Nixon-Smiley 22, Skidmore-Tynan 21
|Nixon-Smiley
|7
|6
|6
|3
|--
|22
|home team
|0
|14
|7
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
NS: Bradyn Martinez 12 run, kick good, 5:57
Second quarter
ST: 22 run, kick good, 9:06
ST: 1 run, kick good, 2:17
NS: Martinez 51 run, kick failed, 1:06
Third quarter
ST: 1 run, kick good, 3:16
NS: Xavier Arias 62 run, 2pt conversion failed, 1:41
Fourth quarter
NS: Arias 15 FG
Team stats
|Nixon-Smiley
|Skidmore-Tynan
|First downs
|13
|12
|Yards rushing
|38-301
|43-296
|Yards passing
|9
|0
|Passes
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|Punts
|2-67
|3-89
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-30
|5-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 14-157-2, Arias 4-78-1, Jesse Rojas 10-42, Issac Grant 3-9, Jason Adams 7-15
Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 1-1-9-0-0
Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Grant 1-9
