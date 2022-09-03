Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20
|Three Rivers
|31
|0
|0
|0
|--
|31
|Nixon-Smiley
|20
|0
|0
|0
|--
|20
First quarter
TR: 15 run (kick good)
NS: George Rodriguez 2 run (Rodriguez 2pt conv good)
NS: Bradyn Martinez 39 run (2pt conv failed)
TR: 20 pass (2pt conv good)
NS: Rodriguez 26 run (2pt conv failed)
TR: 42 pass (2pt conv good)
TR: Int return (2pt conv good)
Team stats
|Nixon-Smiley
|Three Rivers
|First downs
|13
|13
|Yards rushing
|46-232
|26-164
|Yards passing
|40
|130
|Passes
|2-8-1
|8-14-0
|Punts
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
| 1-2
|7-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Flores 16-89, Rodriguez 13-73-2, Martinez 14-65-1, Moses 3-5;
Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Moses 2-8-40-0-1;
Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 1-30, Mikesh 1-10;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.