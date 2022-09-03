Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20

Three Rivers  31000 -- 31                    
Nixon-Smiley20000 -- 20                    

First quarter

TR: 15 run (kick good)

NS: George Rodriguez 2 run (Rodriguez 2pt conv good) 

NS: Bradyn Martinez 39 run (2pt conv failed)

TR: 20 pass (2pt conv good)

NS: Rodriguez 26 run (2pt conv failed)

TR: 42 pass (2pt conv good)

TR: Int return (2pt conv good)

Team stats

 Nixon-Smiley Three Rivers
  First downs 13 13
  Yards rushing 46-232  26-164
  Yards passing 40  130
  Passes 2-8-1 8-14-0
  Punts  0-0 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  1-2
 7-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Flores 16-89, Rodriguez 13-73-2, Martinez 14-65-1, Moses 3-5;

Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Moses 2-8-40-0-1;

Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 1-30, Mikesh 1-10;

