Nuevo Leon 37, Calhoun 21
|Nuevo Leon
|7
|10
|6
|14
|--
|37
|Calhoun
|7
|0
|7
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
Nuevo Leon: Raul Ontiveros 6 pass to Aldo Herrera, (Daniel Salinas kick) 8:16
Calhoun: Steve Johnson 1 run, (Joseph Quezada kick) :50
Second quarter
Nuevo Leon: Salinas 35 FG, 5:19
Nuevo Leon: Rodolfo Aguilar 65 pass to Herrera, (Salinas kick) 1:54
Third quarter
Calhoun: Conner Kestler 4 run, (Jose Ledezma kick), 6:57
Nuevo Leon: Angel Fernandez 11 run, 3:17
Fourth quarter
Nuevo Leon: Fernandez 8 run, (Diego Gonzalez 2 pt.) 8:36
Nuevo Leon: Jean Morales 35 pass to Edgar Bocardo, 5:16
Calhoun: Sean Flores 11 run, (Ledezma kick) :17
Team stats
|Nuevo Leon
|Calhoun
|First downs
|n/a
|n/a
|Yards rushing
|308
|152
|Yards passing
|218
|34
|Passes
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|Punts
|2
|1
|Fumbles-lost
|0
|1
|Penalty-yards
|n/a
|n/a
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson, 22-115, Jarius Stewart 9-77, Conner Kestler, 22-67, Sean flores 5-45; Nuevo Leon: Angel Fernandez, 5-37 Diego Gomez, 5-39;
Passing -- Calhoun: Conner Kestler,, 2-4-33-0-0; Nuevo Leon: Raul Ontiveros, 2-4-20-1-1, Rodolfo Aguliar, 1-3-65-1-0, Angel Fernandez, 3-5-34-0-0, Jean Morales, 1-1-35-1-0;
Receiving -- Calhoun: Jarius Stewart, 1-21; Nuevo Leon: Aldo Herrera, 2-71;
