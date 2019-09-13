Football stats

Nuevo Leon 37, Calhoun 21

Nuevo Leon  710614 -- 37                    
Calhoun  7077 -- 21                    

First quarter

Nuevo Leon: Raul Ontiveros 6 pass to Aldo Herrera, (Daniel Salinas kick) 8:16

Calhoun: Steve Johnson 1 run, (Joseph Quezada kick) :50

Second quarter

Nuevo Leon: Salinas 35 FG, 5:19

Nuevo Leon: Rodolfo Aguilar 65 pass to Herrera, (Salinas kick) 1:54

Third quarter

Calhoun: Conner Kestler 4 run, (Jose Ledezma kick), 6:57

Nuevo Leon: Angel Fernandez 11 run, 3:17 

Fourth quarter

Nuevo Leon: Fernandez 8 run, (Diego Gonzalez 2 pt.) 8:36

Nuevo Leon: Jean Morales 35 pass to Edgar Bocardo, 5:16

Calhoun: Sean Flores 11 run, (Ledezma kick) :17

Team stats

 Nuevo Leon Calhoun
  First downsn/an/a
  Yards rushing308 152
  Yards passing 218  34
  Passes xx-xx-xx-xx xx-xx-xx-xx
  Punts  2 1
  Fumbles-lost  0  1
  Penalty-yards  n/a n/a

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson, 22-115, Jarius Stewart 9-77, Conner Kestler, 22-67, Sean flores 5-45; Nuevo Leon: Angel Fernandez, 5-37 Diego Gomez, 5-39;

Passing -- Calhoun: Conner Kestler,, 2-4-33-0-0; Nuevo Leon:  Raul Ontiveros, 2-4-20-1-1, Rodolfo Aguliar, 1-3-65-1-0, Angel Fernandez, 3-5-34-0-0, Jean Morales, 1-1-35-1-0;

Receiving --  Calhoun: Jarius Stewart, 1-21; Nuevo Leon: Aldo Herrera, 2-71;

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.