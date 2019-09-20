Palacios 35, Ganado 34
|Palacios
|7
|7
|7
|0
|7
|7
|--
|35
|Ganado
|3
|0
|12
|6
|7
|6
|--
|34
First quarter
Ganado -- Giovanny Avalos 38 FG, 4:28
Palacios -- Anthony White 14 run (Jacob Hernandez kick), 3:32
Second quarter
Palacios -- White 61 pass to Xzavier Hynes (Hernandez kick) 1:24
Third quarter
Ganado -- Kyle Bures-Guerrero 24 pass to Louis Olvera (2pt failed) 6:21
Palacios -- Gary Haynes 10 run (Hernandez kick) 3:43
Ganado -- Bures-Guerrero 7 run (2 pt failed), 0:34
Fourth Quarter
Ganado -- Bures-Guerrero 1 run (kick fail) 1:07
Overtime 1
Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 23 pass to Olvera (Avalos kick)
Palacios-Haynes 18 run (Hernandez kick)
Overtime 2
Palacios-White 3 pass to Camron Polk (Hernandez Kick)
Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 19 yard pass to Olvera (PAT blocked)
Team stats
|Palacios
|Ganado
|First downs
|15
|14
|Yards rushing
|35-139
|45-144
|Yards passing
|219
|243
|Passes
|14-28-1
|16-29-3
|Punts
|32
|22
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-42
|4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Palacios: Gary Haynes 24-134-2TD; Ganado: Ethan Guerra 26-80, Kyle Bures-Guerrero 19-64-TD.
Passing -- Palacios: Anthony White 14-28-139-1INT-2TD; Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 16-29-243-3INT-3TD
Receiving -- Palacios: Camron Polk 5-79-TD, Xzavier Hynes 3-76-TD; Ganado: Louis Olvera 7-75-3TD; Gavin Sanchez 4-89
