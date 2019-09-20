Football stats

Palacios 35, Ganado 34

Palacios 70  7 7 -- 35                   
Ganado12 7 6 -- 34                  

First quarter

Ganado -- Giovanny Avalos 38 FG, 4:28

Palacios -- Anthony White 14 run (Jacob Hernandez kick), 3:32

Second quarter

Palacios -- White 61 pass to Xzavier Hynes (Hernandez kick) 1:24

Third quarter

Ganado -- Kyle Bures-Guerrero 24 pass to Louis Olvera (2pt failed) 6:21

Palacios -- Gary Haynes 10 run (Hernandez kick) 3:43

Ganado -- Bures-Guerrero 7 run (2 pt failed), 0:34

Fourth Quarter

Ganado -- Bures-Guerrero 1 run (kick fail) 1:07

Overtime 1

Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 23 pass to Olvera (Avalos kick)

Palacios-Haynes 18 run (Hernandez kick)

Overtime 2

Palacios-White 3 pass to Camron Polk (Hernandez Kick)

Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 19 yard pass to Olvera (PAT blocked)

Team stats

 Palacios Ganado 
  First downs 15 14
  Yards rushing 35-139  45-144
  Yards passing 219  243
  Passes 14-28-1 16-29-3
  Punts  32 22
  Fumbles-lost  3-2  1-1
  Penalty-yards  6-42 4-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Palacios: Gary Haynes 24-134-2TD; Ganado: Ethan Guerra 26-80, Kyle Bures-Guerrero 19-64-TD.

Passing -- Palacios: Anthony White 14-28-139-1INT-2TD; Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 16-29-243-3INT-3TD

Receiving -- Palacios: Camron Polk 5-79-TD, Xzavier Hynes 3-76-TD; Ganado: Louis Olvera 7-75-3TD; Gavin Sanchez 4-89

