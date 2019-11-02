Refugio 64, Ben Bolt 8

Refugio2131120 -- 64                    
Ben Bolt 0008 -- 8                    

First quarter

Refugio: Austin Ochoa 40 pass to Jordan Kelley, 8:57

Refugio: Ochoa 56 pass to Kelley, (Naaji Gadsden run), 5:50

Refugio Michael Firova 5 run, (Yahir Placencia kick), 3:04

Second quarter

Refugio: Gadsden 3 run (Placencia kick), 8:24

Refugio: Ochoa 39 pass to Firova, (Placencia kick), 7:25

Refugio: Placencia 28 kick, 5:20

Refugio: Ochoa 74 pass to Antwaan Gross, (Placencia kick) 3:00

Refugio: Ochoa 33 pass to Kelley, (Placencia kick) 2:20

Third quarter

Refugio: Ezyiah Bland 34 run, (Placencia kick)

Refugio: Josh Rodriguez 6 pass to Kyler Brown, 6:58

Fourth quarter

Ben Bolt: Jaime Gonzalez 52 run, (Gonzalez pass to Donavin Lozano), 9:54

Team stats

 RefugioBen Bolt
  First downs 17 2
  Yards rushing 24-265  37-82
  Yards passing 314  0
  Passes 10-18-6-1 0-3-0-1
  Punts  0 6-245
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  2-1
  Penalty-yards  3-30 9-47

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refuigo: Naaji Gadsden, 4-24, Ysidro Mascorro, 2-4, Michael Firova, 1-5, Antwaan Gross, 1-63, Desmond Brown, 3-12, Josh Rodriguez, 2-20, Ezyiah Bland, 7-95, Kyler Brown, 1- -2, Noel Garcia, 2-8; Ben Bolt: Jaime Gonzalez, 9-37, Donavin Lozano, 4-14, Dez Alvarado, 11-17;

Passing -- Refugio: Austin Ochoa, 7-10-289-5-0, Josh Rodriguez, 3-8-25-1-0; Ben Bolt: Jaime Gonzalez 0-3-0-0-1

Receiving -- Refugio: Jordan Kelley, 3-96, Antwaan Gross, 1-74, Michael Firova, 2-60, Devon Tilley, 1-17, Jaden Hubbard, 1-26, Kyler Brown, 1-6;

