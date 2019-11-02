Refugio 64, Ben Bolt 8
|Refugio
|21
|31
|12
|0
|--
|64
|Ben Bolt
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
First quarter
Refugio: Austin Ochoa 40 pass to Jordan Kelley, 8:57
Refugio: Ochoa 56 pass to Kelley, (Naaji Gadsden run), 5:50
Refugio Michael Firova 5 run, (Yahir Placencia kick), 3:04
Second quarter
Refugio: Gadsden 3 run (Placencia kick), 8:24
Refugio: Ochoa 39 pass to Firova, (Placencia kick), 7:25
Refugio: Placencia 28 kick, 5:20
Refugio: Ochoa 74 pass to Antwaan Gross, (Placencia kick) 3:00
Refugio: Ochoa 33 pass to Kelley, (Placencia kick) 2:20
Third quarter
Refugio: Ezyiah Bland 34 run, (Placencia kick)
Refugio: Josh Rodriguez 6 pass to Kyler Brown, 6:58
Fourth quarter
Ben Bolt: Jaime Gonzalez 52 run, (Gonzalez pass to Donavin Lozano), 9:54
Team stats
|Refugio
|Ben Bolt
|First downs
|17
|2
|Yards rushing
|24-265
|37-82
|Yards passing
|314
|0
|Passes
|10-18-6-1
|0-3-0-1
|Punts
|0
|6-245
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-30
|9-47
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refuigo: Naaji Gadsden, 4-24, Ysidro Mascorro, 2-4, Michael Firova, 1-5, Antwaan Gross, 1-63, Desmond Brown, 3-12, Josh Rodriguez, 2-20, Ezyiah Bland, 7-95, Kyler Brown, 1- -2, Noel Garcia, 2-8; Ben Bolt: Jaime Gonzalez, 9-37, Donavin Lozano, 4-14, Dez Alvarado, 11-17;
Passing -- Refugio: Austin Ochoa, 7-10-289-5-0, Josh Rodriguez, 3-8-25-1-0; Ben Bolt: Jaime Gonzalez 0-3-0-0-1
Receiving -- Refugio: Jordan Kelley, 3-96, Antwaan Gross, 1-74, Michael Firova, 2-60, Devon Tilley, 1-17, Jaden Hubbard, 1-26, Kyler Brown, 1-6;
