Refugio 35, Goliad 6
|Refugio
|7
|7
|21
|0
|--
|35
|Goliad
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
R: Ysidro Mascorro 1 run (Jordy Martinez kick), 6:14
Second quarter
R: Mike Firova 29 pass from Austin Ochoa (Martinez kick), 1:10
Third quarter
R: Ochoa 1 run (Martinez kick), 10:17
Team: Mascorro 1 run (Martinez kick), 6:53
G: Shaun Justice 67 pass from Cameron Morris (run failed), 6:34
R: Jordan Kelley 14 pass from Ochoa (Martinez kick), 2:08
Fourth quarter
None
Team stats
|Refugio
|Goliad
|First downs
|25
|9
|Yards rushing
|34-178
|34-94
|Yards passing
|286
|89
|Passes
|8-12-0
|Punts
|1-39
|5-163
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|5-2
|Penalty-yards
|9-55
|4-36
Individual Statistics
Rushing --R: Naaji Gadsden 13-77, Antwaan Gross 3-46, Ysidro Mascorro 6-25, Austin Ochoa 6-22, Mike Firova 2-3, Dezmon Brown 2-2, Eziyah Bland 2-(-7). Goliad, Shaun Justice 17-104, Gage Barrera 6-30, Cameron Morris 2-(-5), Reese Ruhnke 7-(-10), Team 2-(-25).
Passing -- R: Ochoa 20-29-0 286. G: Morris 4-5-0 63, Ruhnke 4-7-0 26.
Receiving -- R: Firova 8-110, Gross 4-80, Jordan Kelley 2-29; Allen Perez 1-27, Brown 1-17, Ethan Perez 1-8, Kyler Brown 1-8, Zavien Wills 1-7, Gadsden 1-0. G: Justice 3-73, Cutler Zamzow 1-13, Morris 1-6, Kristopher Shockley 1-5, Barrera 2-(-13).
