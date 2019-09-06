Football stats

Refugio 35, Goliad 6

Refugio21  0   -- 35                     
Goliad 0  -- 6                     

First quarter

R: Ysidro Mascorro 1 run (Jordy Martinez kick), 6:14

Second quarter

R: Mike Firova 29 pass from Austin Ochoa (Martinez kick), 1:10

Third quarter

R: Ochoa 1 run (Martinez kick), 10:17

Team: Mascorro 1 run (Martinez kick), 6:53

G: Shaun Justice 67 pass from Cameron Morris (run failed), 6:34

R: Jordan Kelley 14 pass from Ochoa (Martinez kick), 2:08

Fourth quarter 

None

Team stats

 Refugio Goliad
  First downs 25 9
  Yards rushing 34-178  34-94
  Yards passing 286  89
  Passes
 20-29-0
 8-12-0
  Punts  1-39 5-163
  Fumbles-lost  3-1  5-2
  Penalty-yards  9-55 4-36

Individual Statistics

Rushing --R: Naaji Gadsden 13-77, Antwaan Gross 3-46, Ysidro Mascorro 6-25, Austin Ochoa 6-22, Mike Firova 2-3, Dezmon Brown 2-2, Eziyah Bland 2-(-7). Goliad, Shaun Justice 17-104, Gage Barrera 6-30, Cameron Morris 2-(-5), Reese Ruhnke 7-(-10), Team 2-(-25).

Passing -- R: Ochoa 20-29-0 286. G: Morris 4-5-0 63, Ruhnke 4-7-0 26.

Receiving -- R: Firova 8-110, Gross 4-80, Jordan Kelley 2-29; Allen Perez 1-27, Brown 1-17, Ethan Perez 1-8, Kyler Brown 1-8, Zavien Wills 1-7, Gadsden 1-0. G: Justice 3-73, Cutler Zamzow 1-13, Morris 1-6, Kristopher Shockley 1-5, Barrera 2-(-13).

