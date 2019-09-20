Refugio 41, Hebbronville 0
|Refugio
|0
|20
|14
|7
|--
|41
|Hebbronville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
Second quarter
R: Naaji Gadsden 5 run, Jordy Martinez kick good, 10:40
R: Jordan Kelley 28 run, Martinez kick good, 6:39
R: Gadsden 1 run, kick failed, 2:52
Third quarter
R: Gadsden 5 run, Martinez kick good, 8:39
R: Austin Ochoa 61 pass to Antwaan Gross, Martinez kick good, 5:57
Fourth quarter
R: Ochoa 26 pass to Gross, Martinez kick good, 8:46
Team stats
|Refugio
|Hebbronville
|First downs
|19
|4
|Yards rushing
|33-140
|43-85
|Yards passing
|285
|16
|Passes
|17-35-1
|1-10-2
|Punts
|3-40.33
|9-34.22
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|9-50
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Kelley 1-28, Michael Thomas 1-5, Michael Firova 1-5, Gadsden 10-36, Ysidro Mascorro 7-49, Josh Rodriguez 2-(-1), Ochoa 2-1, Eziyah Bland 7-4, Gross 2-7, Ethan Perez 1-4; Hebbronville: Rene Alarcon 8-17, Brandon Salazar 11-46
Passing -- Refugio: Ochoa 17-35-285-2-1; Hebbronville: Jonaven Gonzales 1-8-16-0-2; Matthew Tolentino 0-2-0-0-0
Receiving -- Refugio: Perez 1-1, Kelley 7-110, Gross 4-104-2, Firova 1-(-3), Hayden LaFrance 1-6, Kyler Brown 1-22, Colton Hesseltine 1-20
