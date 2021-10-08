Refugio 72, Bloomington 0

Refugio  3528 9  0   -- 72                    
Bloomington 000 -- 0                    

First quarter

R: Jordan Kelley 97 kick return, 2pt conversion failed, 11:43

R: Jason Moore 3 pass from Caleb Hesseltine, Kaden Brown 2pt conversion good, 9:02

R: Kelley 13 pass from Hesseltine, Alex Placencia kick good, 5:58

R: Antwaa Gross 42 pass from Hesseltine, Placenia kick good, 3:46

R: Dezmon Brown 9 run, Placenia kick good, 1:11

Second quarter

R: Lukas Meza 45 run, Placenia kick good, 11:01

R: Kelley 10 pass from Hesseltine, Placenia kick good, 8:46

R: Moore 26 pass from Hesseltine, Placenia kick good, 4:52

R: Eziyah Bland 48 run, Placenia kick good, 2:00

Third quarter

R: Safety, 4:45

R: Chris Thomas 4 run, Placenia kick good, 0:45

Team stats

 Refugio Bloomington  
  First downs 15 0
  Yards rushing 13-200 32-(-56)
  Yards passing 184 0
  Passes 10-10-0 0-1-0
  Punts 0-0 8-247
  Fumbles-lost 1-0 5-1
  Penalty-yards 4-40 4-28

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Bland 1-48, Meza 1-45, Brown 1-57, Gross 1-18, Ernest Campbell 1-13, Javier Ontiveros 1-8, Nick Pena 1-9, Moore 1-(-7); Bloomington: Cebron Taylor 11-(-31), Jesus Zuniga 8-(-9), Josiah Hinojosa 5-3, Javanshae Rhodes 1-(-7), Team 3-(-7);

Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 7-7-142-5-0, Thomas 3-3-42-0-0; Bloomington: Zuniga 0-1-0-0-0;

Receiving -- Refugio: Bland 1-33, Gross 1-42, Moore 2-29, Kelley 2-23, Chris Rodriguez 3-42;

