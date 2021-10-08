Refugio 72, Bloomington 0
|Refugio
|35
|28
|9
|0
|--
|72
|Bloomington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
R: Jordan Kelley 97 kick return, 2pt conversion failed, 11:43
R: Jason Moore 3 pass from Caleb Hesseltine, Kaden Brown 2pt conversion good, 9:02
R: Kelley 13 pass from Hesseltine, Alex Placencia kick good, 5:58
R: Antwaa Gross 42 pass from Hesseltine, Placenia kick good, 3:46
R: Dezmon Brown 9 run, Placenia kick good, 1:11
Second quarter
R: Lukas Meza 45 run, Placenia kick good, 11:01
R: Kelley 10 pass from Hesseltine, Placenia kick good, 8:46
R: Moore 26 pass from Hesseltine, Placenia kick good, 4:52
R: Eziyah Bland 48 run, Placenia kick good, 2:00
Third quarter
R: Safety, 4:45
R: Chris Thomas 4 run, Placenia kick good, 0:45
Team stats
|Refugio
|Bloomington
|First downs
|15
|0
|Yards rushing
|13-200
|32-(-56)
|Yards passing
|184
|0
|Passes
|10-10-0
|0-1-0
|Punts
|0-0
|8-247
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|5-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-40
|4-28
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Bland 1-48, Meza 1-45, Brown 1-57, Gross 1-18, Ernest Campbell 1-13, Javier Ontiveros 1-8, Nick Pena 1-9, Moore 1-(-7); Bloomington: Cebron Taylor 11-(-31), Jesus Zuniga 8-(-9), Josiah Hinojosa 5-3, Javanshae Rhodes 1-(-7), Team 3-(-7);
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 7-7-142-5-0, Thomas 3-3-42-0-0; Bloomington: Zuniga 0-1-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Refugio: Bland 1-33, Gross 1-42, Moore 2-29, Kelley 2-23, Chris Rodriguez 3-42;
