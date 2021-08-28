Refugio 56, Bruni 6

Refugio  28 28 0  0   -- 56                     
Bruni  0  -- 6                     

First quarter

Refugio: Dezmon Brown 39 run (Alex Placencia kick), 10:27

Refugio: Kaleb Brown 6 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 8:10

Refugio: Lukas Meza 41 run (Placencia kick), 5:19

Refugio: Jordan Kelley 6 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 1:31

Second quarter

Refugio: D. Brown 7 run (Placencia kick), 10:57

Refugio: Ty LaFrance 8 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 8:10

Refugio: Antwaan Gross 54 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 6:03

Refugio: Eziyah Bland 5 run (Placencia kick), 2:34

Third quarter

Bruni: Jorge Preza 13 run (run failed), 1:01

Team stats

 Refugio Bruni  
  First downs 20 7
  Yards rushing 24-235  33-100
  Yards passing 220  2
  Passes 13-14-4-0 1-12-0-1
  Punts  0  30.5
  Fumbles-lost  7-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  7-70 9-46

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: D. Brown 2-46, Bland 2-44, Meza 1-41, Isaiah Avery 1-32, Antwaan Gross 1-25, Chris Rodriguez 2-22, Javier Ontiveros 5-19, Nicholas Pena 5-16, Mason Taylor 1-8, Alex Sanchez 1-(-2), Chris Thomas 2-(-16), Team 1-0; Bruni: Alberto Esquivel 12-64, Preza 5-20.

Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 11-11-0 202, Thomas 2-3-0 18; Bruni: Esquivel 1-12-1 2.

Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 3-111, Kelley 2-24, Avery 2-13, Mason Taylor 1-10, Sanchez 1-8, LaFrance 1-8, Aaron Arredondo 1-8, K. Brown 1-6, Jason Moore 1-2; Bruni: Jason Willsey 1-2.

