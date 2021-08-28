Refugio 56, Bruni 6
|Refugio
|28
|28
|0
|0
|--
|56
|Bruni
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
Refugio: Dezmon Brown 39 run (Alex Placencia kick), 10:27
Refugio: Kaleb Brown 6 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 8:10
Refugio: Lukas Meza 41 run (Placencia kick), 5:19
Refugio: Jordan Kelley 6 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 1:31
Second quarter
Refugio: D. Brown 7 run (Placencia kick), 10:57
Refugio: Ty LaFrance 8 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 8:10
Refugio: Antwaan Gross 54 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 6:03
Refugio: Eziyah Bland 5 run (Placencia kick), 2:34
Third quarter
Bruni: Jorge Preza 13 run (run failed), 1:01
Team stats
|Refugio
|Bruni
|First downs
|20
|7
|Yards rushing
|24-235
|33-100
|Yards passing
|220
|2
|Passes
|13-14-4-0
|1-12-0-1
|Punts
|0
|30.5
|Fumbles-lost
|7-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-70
|9-46
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: D. Brown 2-46, Bland 2-44, Meza 1-41, Isaiah Avery 1-32, Antwaan Gross 1-25, Chris Rodriguez 2-22, Javier Ontiveros 5-19, Nicholas Pena 5-16, Mason Taylor 1-8, Alex Sanchez 1-(-2), Chris Thomas 2-(-16), Team 1-0; Bruni: Alberto Esquivel 12-64, Preza 5-20.
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 11-11-0 202, Thomas 2-3-0 18; Bruni: Esquivel 1-12-1 2.
Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 3-111, Kelley 2-24, Avery 2-13, Mason Taylor 1-10, Sanchez 1-8, LaFrance 1-8, Aaron Arredondo 1-8, K. Brown 1-6, Jason Moore 1-2; Bruni: Jason Willsey 1-2.
