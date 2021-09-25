Refugio 57, Crystal City 0
|Refugio
|22
|7
|21
|7
|--
|57
|Crystal City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
R-Dezmon Brown 9 run (Ernest Campbell pass from Jordan Kelley), 11:40
R-Antwaan Gross 21 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 8:58
R-Eziyah Bland 30 run (Placencia kick), 2:34
Second quarter
R-Kaleb Brown 1 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 2:25
Third quarter
R-D. Brown 32 run (Placencia kick), 8:49
R-Ty LaFrance 16 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 8:19
R-Bland 54 run (Placencia kick), 6:11
Fourth quarter
R-Jordan Kelley 19 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 9:16
Team stats
|Refugio
|Crystal City
|First downs
|22
|2
|Yards rushing
|29-264
|31-53
|Yards passing
|227
|0
|Passes
|15-23-4-0
|1-8-0-0
|Punts
|41
|33.2
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|9-95
|7-39
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Eziyah Bland 4-104 2 TDs, Dezmon Brown 7-85 TD, Kaleb Brown 5-34, Lukas Meza 4-20, Antwaan Gross 1-9, Chris Thomas 1-9, Chris Rodriguez 2-6, Nicholas Pena 2-5, Isaiah Avery 1-4, Jason Moore 1-3, Caleb Hesseltine 1-(-15).
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 15-23-0 227 4 TDs
Receiving -- Refugio, Jordan Kelley 7-111 TD, Ty La France 2-51 TD, Antwaan Gross 2-41 TD, Jason Moore 2-26, K. Brown 1-1 TD, D. Brown 1-(-3).
