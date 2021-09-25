Refugio 57, Crystal City 0

Refugio  22 21  7   -- 57                     
Crystal City  0  -- 0                     

First quarter

R-Dezmon Brown 9 run (Ernest Campbell pass from Jordan Kelley), 11:40

R-Antwaan Gross 21 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 8:58

R-Eziyah Bland 30 run (Placencia kick), 2:34

Second quarter

R-Kaleb Brown 1 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 2:25

Third quarter

R-D. Brown 32 run (Placencia kick), 8:49

R-Ty LaFrance 16 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 8:19

R-Bland 54 run (Placencia kick), 6:11

Fourth quarter

R-Jordan Kelley 19 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 9:16

Team stats

 Refugio Crystal City 
  First downs 22 2
  Yards rushing 29-264  31-53
  Yards passing 227  0
  Passes 15-23-4-0 1-8-0-0
  Punts  41 33.2
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  3-2
  Penalty-yards  9-95 7-39

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Eziyah Bland 4-104 2 TDs, Dezmon Brown 7-85 TD, Kaleb Brown 5-34, Lukas Meza 4-20, Antwaan Gross 1-9, Chris Thomas 1-9, Chris Rodriguez 2-6, Nicholas Pena 2-5, Isaiah Avery 1-4, Jason Moore 1-3, Caleb Hesseltine 1-(-15).

Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 15-23-0 227 4 TDs

Receiving -- Refugio, Jordan Kelley 7-111 TD, Ty La France 2-51 TD, Antwaan Gross 2-41 TD, Jason Moore 2-26, K. Brown 1-1 TD, D. Brown 1-(-3).

