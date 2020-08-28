Refugio 36, Devine 7 

Refugio   22 7  0   -- 36                     
Devine  7  0 -- 7                     

First quarter

R-Antwaan Gross 44 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 9:51

D-Brady Hackebil 52 run (Jacob Featherly kick), 3:05

Second Quarter

R-Jordan Kelley 60 run (Placencia kick), 6:14

R-Ethan Perez 40 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 3:25

R-Gross 11 run (Lukas Meza pass from Perez), 0:16

Third Quarter

R-Zavien Wills 3 run (Placencia kick), 2:45

Team stats

 Refugio Devine  
  First downs 19 10
  Yards rushing 30-215  40-180
  Yards passing 237  17
  Passes 15-24-0 3-10-1
  Punts  2-34 6-205
  Fumbles-lost  3-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  9-80 7-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing-Refugio, Kelley 3-74 1 TD, Dezmon Brown 5-60, Gross 6-32 1 TD, Wills 6-24 1 TD, Eziyah Bland 3-24, L. Meza 1-14, Perez 2-(-3), Hesseltine 4-(-10). Devine: Hackebil 7-79 1 TD, Buddy Santos 16-66.

Passing-Refugio, Hesseltine 15-24-0 237 2 TDs. Devine, Hackebil 3-10-1 17.

Receiving:Refugio, Gross 4-82 1 TD, Kyler Brown 3-42, Perez 3-43 1 TD, Ty LaFrance 1-39, D. Brown 1-17, Kelley 1-16, Sean Jones 1-5, Wills 1-(-7). Devine, Mason Buford 3-17.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.