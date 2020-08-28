Refugio 36, Devine 7
|Refugio
|7
|22
|7
|0
|--
|36
|Devine
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
R-Antwaan Gross 44 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 9:51
D-Brady Hackebil 52 run (Jacob Featherly kick), 3:05
Second Quarter
R-Jordan Kelley 60 run (Placencia kick), 6:14
R-Ethan Perez 40 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 3:25
R-Gross 11 run (Lukas Meza pass from Perez), 0:16
Third Quarter
R-Zavien Wills 3 run (Placencia kick), 2:45
Team stats
|Refugio
|Devine
|First downs
|19
|10
|Yards rushing
|30-215
|40-180
|Yards passing
|237
|17
|Passes
|15-24-0
|3-10-1
|Punts
|2-34
|6-205
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-80
|7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing-Refugio, Kelley 3-74 1 TD, Dezmon Brown 5-60, Gross 6-32 1 TD, Wills 6-24 1 TD, Eziyah Bland 3-24, L. Meza 1-14, Perez 2-(-3), Hesseltine 4-(-10). Devine: Hackebil 7-79 1 TD, Buddy Santos 16-66.
Passing-Refugio, Hesseltine 15-24-0 237 2 TDs. Devine, Hackebil 3-10-1 17.
Receiving:Refugio, Gross 4-82 1 TD, Kyler Brown 3-42, Perez 3-43 1 TD, Ty LaFrance 1-39, D. Brown 1-17, Kelley 1-16, Sean Jones 1-5, Wills 1-(-7). Devine, Mason Buford 3-17.
