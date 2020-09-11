Football stats

Refugio 42, Edna 21

Refugio77721 -- 42                    
Edna1400

7

 -- 21                    

First quarter

E-Michael Salazar 56 run (Santiago Villanueval kick), 11:38

R-Antwaan Gross 77 kickoff return (Alexander Placencia kick), 11:24

E-Dreydan Ashford 18 run (Villanueva kick), 3:15

Second quarter

R-Jordan Kelley 8 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 1:59

Third quarter

R-Kelley 38 run (Placencia kick), 7:27

Fourth quarter

R-Kelley 55 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 11:49

R-Dezmon Brown 1 run (Placencia kick), 9:56

R-Kelley 15 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 8:38

E-Ashford 25 run (Villanueva kick), 5:47

Team stats

 RefugioEdna
  First downs 17 10
  Yards rushing 38-180 30-184
  Yards passing 173 95
  Passes 12-23-0 5-15-2
  Punts  2-56 3-113
  Fumbles-lost  1-0 0-0
  Penalty-yards 3-35 8-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Kelley 5-94-1, Zavien Wills 8-40, Lukas Meza 3-16, Gross 4-14, Brown 7-13-1 Eziyah Bland 2-8, Isaiah Avery 1-4, Hesseltine 6-(-9); Edna: Ashford 11-68-2, Layton Ressman 11-63, Salazar 4-62-1, Jaiden Clay 3-4

Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 12-23-173-0-3; Edna: Ressman 5-13-95-2-0, Clay 0-2-0-0-0

Receiving -- Refugio: Kelley 4-100-3, Gross 4-42, Kyler Brown 2-19, Ethan Perez 2-12; Edna: Cameron Thornton 3-79, Santiago Villanueva 1-4, Ashford 1-2.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.