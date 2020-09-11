Refugio 42, Edna 21
|Refugio
|7
|7
|7
|21
|--
|42
|Edna
|14
|0
|0
7
|--
|21
First quarter
E-Michael Salazar 56 run (Santiago Villanueval kick), 11:38
R-Antwaan Gross 77 kickoff return (Alexander Placencia kick), 11:24
E-Dreydan Ashford 18 run (Villanueva kick), 3:15
Second quarter
R-Jordan Kelley 8 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 1:59
Third quarter
R-Kelley 38 run (Placencia kick), 7:27
Fourth quarter
R-Kelley 55 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 11:49
R-Dezmon Brown 1 run (Placencia kick), 9:56
R-Kelley 15 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 8:38
E-Ashford 25 run (Villanueva kick), 5:47
Team stats
|Refugio
|Edna
|First downs
|17
|10
|Yards rushing
|38-180
|30-184
|Yards passing
|173
|95
|Passes
|12-23-0
|5-15-2
|Punts
|2-56
|3-113
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-35
|8-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Kelley 5-94-1, Zavien Wills 8-40, Lukas Meza 3-16, Gross 4-14, Brown 7-13-1 Eziyah Bland 2-8, Isaiah Avery 1-4, Hesseltine 6-(-9); Edna: Ashford 11-68-2, Layton Ressman 11-63, Salazar 4-62-1, Jaiden Clay 3-4
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 12-23-173-0-3; Edna: Ressman 5-13-95-2-0, Clay 0-2-0-0-0
Receiving -- Refugio: Kelley 4-100-3, Gross 4-42, Kyler Brown 2-19, Ethan Perez 2-12; Edna: Cameron Thornton 3-79, Santiago Villanueva 1-4, Ashford 1-2.
