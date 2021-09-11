Refugio 55, Edna 38

Edna  17 7  7   -- 38                     
Refugio  0 20 28  -- 55                     

First quarter

E-Dreydan Ashford 15 run (Geovanni Villeda-Segundo kick), 5:23

Second quarter

E-Villeda-Segundo 26 field goal, 11:09

R-Jordan Kelley 28 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 9:29

R-Dezmon Brown 1 run (Placencia kick), 6:51

E-Kade Rodas 13 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 3:22

R-Lukas Meza 1 run (fumbled snap), 0:42

E-Ashford 87 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 0:19

Third quarter

R-Eziyah Bland 17 run (Placencia kick), 5:07

E-Ashford 12 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 0:18

Fourth quarter

R-Meza 23 run (Placencia kick), 11:07

E-Ashford 21 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 6:35

R-Brown 72 kickoff return (Placencia kick), 6:21

R-Bland 68 run (Placencia kick), 2:51

R-Kelley 30 interception return (Placencia kick), 2:26

Team stats

 Edna Refugio  
  First downs 18 20
  Yards rushing 45-382  25-189
  Yards passing 91  277
  Passes 8-24-0-2 24-37-1-1
  Punts  37.3 31
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  1-0
  Penalty-yards  9-80 8-75

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford 26-285 4 TDs, Jaiden Clay 13-74, Kade Rodas 3-14 TD, Michael Salazar 4-4. Refugio: Eziyah Bland 10-162 2 TDs, Lukas Meza 3-22 2 TDs, Dezmon Brown 5-11 TD, Jordan Kelley 1-5, Antwaan Gross 2-2, Kaleb Brown 1-0, Caleb Hesseltine 2-(-10), Team 1-(-3).

Passing -- Edna: Clay 8-24-2 91. Refugio: Hesseltine 24-37-1 277 TD.

Receiving -- Edna: Joshua Muncrief 3-25, Cameron Thornton 2-27, Ashford 2-15, Denzial Edwards 1-14. Refugio: Isaiah Avery 9-102, Kelley 7-121 TD, Gross 4-30, Bland 2-11, Ernest Campbell 1-1, Brown 1-(-2).

