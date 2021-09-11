Refugio 55, Edna 38
|Edna
|7
|17
|7
|7
|--
|38
|Refugio
|0
|20
|7
|28
|--
|55
First quarter
E-Dreydan Ashford 15 run (Geovanni Villeda-Segundo kick), 5:23
Second quarter
E-Villeda-Segundo 26 field goal, 11:09
R-Jordan Kelley 28 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 9:29
R-Dezmon Brown 1 run (Placencia kick), 6:51
E-Kade Rodas 13 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 3:22
R-Lukas Meza 1 run (fumbled snap), 0:42
E-Ashford 87 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 0:19
Third quarter
R-Eziyah Bland 17 run (Placencia kick), 5:07
E-Ashford 12 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 0:18
Fourth quarter
R-Meza 23 run (Placencia kick), 11:07
E-Ashford 21 run (Villeda-Segundo kick), 6:35
R-Brown 72 kickoff return (Placencia kick), 6:21
R-Bland 68 run (Placencia kick), 2:51
R-Kelley 30 interception return (Placencia kick), 2:26
Team stats
|Edna
|Refugio
|First downs
|18
|20
|Yards rushing
|45-382
|25-189
|Yards passing
|91
|277
|Passes
|8-24-0-2
|24-37-1-1
|Punts
|37.3
|31
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-80
|8-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford 26-285 4 TDs, Jaiden Clay 13-74, Kade Rodas 3-14 TD, Michael Salazar 4-4. Refugio: Eziyah Bland 10-162 2 TDs, Lukas Meza 3-22 2 TDs, Dezmon Brown 5-11 TD, Jordan Kelley 1-5, Antwaan Gross 2-2, Kaleb Brown 1-0, Caleb Hesseltine 2-(-10), Team 1-(-3).
Passing -- Edna: Clay 8-24-2 91. Refugio: Hesseltine 24-37-1 277 TD.
Receiving -- Edna: Joshua Muncrief 3-25, Cameron Thornton 2-27, Ashford 2-15, Denzial Edwards 1-14. Refugio: Isaiah Avery 9-102, Kelley 7-121 TD, Gross 4-30, Bland 2-11, Ernest Campbell 1-1, Brown 1-(-2).
