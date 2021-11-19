Refugio 69, Flatonia 20
|Refugio
|28
|13
|21
|7
|--
|69
|Flatonia
|0
|8
|6
|6
|--
|20
First quarter
R-Antwaan Gross 4 pass from Kelan Brown (Alex Placencia kick), 9:12
R-Jordan Kelley 66 pass from Brown (Placencia kick), 6:16
R-Eziyah Bland 4 run (Placencia kick), 3:43
R-Bland 3 run (Placencia kick), 0:00
Second quarter
F-Fidel Venegas 2 run (Alex Hernandez run), 11:40
R-Gross 7 pass from Brown (kick failed), 10:16
R-Bland 49 run (Placencia kick), 4:13
Third quarter
R-Eziyah Bland 5 run (Placencia kick), 9:11
F-Alex Hernandez 68 pass from Venegas (pass failed), 7:57
R-Bland 1 run (Placencia kick), 5:22
R-Gross 7 pass from Brown (Placencia kick), 2:27
Fourth quarter
R-Lukas Meza 1 run (Placencia kick), 11:08
F-Titan Targac 22 pass from Venegas (pass failed), 11:08
Team stats
|Refugio
|Flatonia
|First downs
|27
|14
|Yards rushing
|42-382
|19-20
|Yards passing
|254
|242
|Passes
|24-35-2
|17-43-1
|Punts
|0
|5-161
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-80
|4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Bland 17-174-5, Jordan King 8-139, Meza 5-34-1, Benny Flores 5-20, Gross 1-15, Karson Hetting 1-6, Ernest Campbell 1-0, Team 2-(-9); Flatonia: Venegas 13-24-1, Jaidyn Guyton 2-11, Aiden Gonzales 1-6, Hernandez 2-(-7), Team 1-(-14);
Passing -- Refugio: Brown 24-34-252-4-2; Flatonia: Venegas 17-43-242-2-1;
Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 7-50-3, Kelley 4-103-1, Jason Moore 4-29, King 2-20, Chai Whitmire 2-18, Desantos Doomes 2-17, Campbell 1-9, Herring 1-6, Chris Rodriguez 1-2; Flatonia: Hernandez 8-183-1, Keyshaun Green 5-20, Targax 1-22-1, Gentry Doyle 1-18, Guyton 1-1, Colt Freytag 1-(-20);
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.