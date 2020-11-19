Refugio 55, Flatonia 6
|Refugio
|7
|14
|27
|7
|--
|55
|home team
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
R: Zavien Wills 25 run, (Alex Placencia kick), 0:36
Second quarter
R: Jordan Kelley 35 pass from Caleb Hesseltine, (Placencia kick), 9:45
R: Wills 8 run, (Placencia run), 5:35
F: Fidel Venegas 63 pass from Keyshaun Green, (pass failed), 5:18
Third quarter
R: Wills 4 run, (Placencia kick), 8:53
R: Kelley 52 interception return, (Placencia kick), 5:51
R: Antwaan Gross 34 interception return, (Placencia kick), 5:35
R: Hesseltine 2 run, (pass failed), 1:31
Fourth quarter
R: Kelley 61 pass from Hesseltine, (Placencia kick), 7:38
Team stats
|Flatonia
|Refugio
|First downs
|7
|xx
|Yards rushing
|16-(-33)
|xx-xx
|Yards passing
|155
|xxx
|Passes
|7-28-1-2
|17-27-2-2
|Punts
|5.36
|1.12
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-45
|10-90
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Zavien Wills, 9-55, Eziyah Bland, 8-38, Dezmon Brown, 6-30, Caleb Hesseltine, 7-29, Kylet Brown, 1-23, Jordan Kelley, 2-22, Antwaan Gross, 3-13, Lukas Meza, 4-8, Nathan Meza, 1-0; Flatonia: Fidel Venegas, 1-6, Keyshaun Green, 8-(-29), Chris Johnston, 5-(-6), Alex Hernandez, 1-(-2);
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine, 17-27-349-2-2; Flatonia: Green, 7-23-155-1-2, Dayton Cliffe, 0-4-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Refugio: Gross, 6-81, Kelley, 4-170, , Ty LaFrance, 1-22, D. Brown, 1-21, wills, 1-17, Allen Perez, 1-17, K Brown, 1-12, Sean Jones, 1-5, Ethan Perez, 1-4; Flatonia: Venegas 3-97, Holden Kloesel, 2-14, Izick Hernandez, 1-27, Johnston, 1-11, Tylor O'Reilly, 1-6;
