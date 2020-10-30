Refugio 62, Freer 0
|Refugio
|34
|14
|7
|7
|--
|62
|Freer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
R: Antwaan Gross 36 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick good) 10:45
R: Ty LaFrance 35 blocked punt return (Placencia kick good) 9:50
R: LaFrance 22 pass from Hesseltine (run failed) 5:28
R: Kyler Brown 59 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick good) 3:24
R: Gross 33 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick good) 0:04
Second quarter
R: Eziyah Bland 36 run (Placencia kick good) 5:59
R: Jordan Kelley 17 run (Placencia kick good) 1:27
Third quarter
R: Zavien Wills 2 run (Placencia kick good) 6:44
Fourth quarter
R: Bland 28 run (Placencia kick good) 9:41
Team stats
|Refugio
|Freer
|First downs
|17
|4
|Yards rushing
|21-178
|28-93
|Yards passing
|242
|8
|Passes
|14-20-0
|1-10-1
|Punts
|n/a
|6-145
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
| 1-5
|3-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Kelley 2-25, Gross 3-23, Wills 6-41, Dezmon Brown 2-4, Lukas Meza 2-13, Bland 3-72, Noel Garcia 1-3, Javier Ontiveros 2-(-3); Freer: Hondo Bierstedt 7-37, Joel Guerra 12-37, Elliott Ramirez 7-14;
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 11-16-196-4-0, Isaiah Avery 2-2-41-0-0, Josh Rodriguez 1-2-5-0-0; Freer: Guerra 18-8-0-1, Ramirez 0-2-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 5-96, K. Brown 3-66, Ethan Perez 2-9, Kelley 1-39, LaFrance 1-22, Cadence Wills 1-5, Alex Sanchez 1-5; Freer: Ramirez 1-8;
