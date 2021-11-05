Refugio 68, Freer 0
|Freer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Refugio
|35
|14
|7
|12
|--
|68
First quarter
R-Chai Whitmire 72 kickoff return (Alex Placencia kick), 11:45
R-Jordan Kelley 56 pass from Kelan Brown (Placencia kick), 9:48
R-Eziyah Bland 53 run (Placencia kick), 8:06
R-Jordan King 9 run (Placencia kick), 5:18
R-Ernest Campbell 1 pass from Brown (Placencia kick), 0:21
Second quarter
R-Kelley 11 pass from Brown (Placencia kick), 0:24
Third quarter
R-Bland 22 interception return (Placencia kick), 6:13
Fourth quarter
R-Benny Flores 1 run (pass failed), 8:18
R-Troy Haug 22 fumble return (run failed), 4:00
Team stats
|Freer
|Refugio
|First downs
|11
|21
|Yards rushing
|40-70
|16-183
|Yards passing
|47
|233
|Passes
|5-13-0-1
|19-26-4-0
|Punts
|31.125
|--
|Fumbles-lost
|4-3
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|11-63
|4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Freer: Mark Garcia 12-62, RJ Garcia 9-22, Peyton Borden 2-16, Elliott Ramirez 11-(-4), Jacob Perez 2-(-12), Jordan Benavides 1-(-1), Jonathan Hasatte 1-(-3); Refugio: Dezmon Brown 2-75, Eziyah Bland 1-53 TD, Jordan King 3-22 TD, Benny Flores 3-22 TD, Antwaan Gross 1-20, Karson Herring 2-16, Javier Ontiverso 1-12, Chai Whitmire 1-9, Nick Pena 2-(-3), Team 1-(-24).
Passing -- Freer, Ramirez 3-11-1 39, Borden 2-2-0 8. Refugio, K. Brown 13-17-0 182 4 TD, Chris Thomas 6-9-0 51.
Receiving -- Freer, Jonathan Hasette 28, Benavides 2-15, Xzander Espinoza 1-4. Refugio, Jordan Kelley 3-56 3 TDs, Antwaan Gross 3-38, Ernest Campbell 2-12 TD, Bland 1-23, Jason Moore 1-20, Herring 1-13, Alex Sanchez 1-10, Whitmire 1-9, Jaedyn Lewis 1-9, Chris Flores 1-9, B. Flores 1-7, D. Brown 1-4, Troy Castellano 1-3, Ty LaFrance 1-0.
