Refugio 57, Ganado 7
|Refugio
|22
|14
|7
|14
|--
|57
|Ganado
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
R-Jordan Kelley 59 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 9:51
R-Jason Moore 11 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 9:10
R-Eziyah Bland 4 run (Aaron Aranda pass from Kelley), 4:37
Second quarter
G-Kyle Bures-Guerrero 5 run (Giovanny Avalos kick), 6:00
R-Antwaan Gross 81 kickoff return (Placencia kick), 5:42
R-Bland 56 run (Placencia kick), 4:26
Third quarter
R-Dezmon Brown 9 run (Placencia kick), 6:28
Fourth quarter
R-Ernest Campbell 16 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 11:13
R-D. Brown 1 run (Placencia kick), 5:59
Team stats
|Refugio
|Ganado
|First downs
|24
|14
|Yards rushing
|36-220
|28-95
|Yards passing
|312
|122
|Passes
|21-35-3-0
|12-32-0-2
|Punts
|30
|33.75
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-71
|4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio, Eziyah Bland 8-105 2 TDs, Dezmon Brown 11-54 2 TDs, Antwaan Gross 3-35, Jordan Kelley 1-17, Lukas Meza 4-15, Kaleb Brown 4-8, Jason Moore 1-1, Caleb Hesseltine 3-(-11), Team 1-(-4). Ganado, Corbin Teague 20-56, Kyle Bures-Guerrero 7-37 TD, Vince Sablutura 1-2.
Passing -- Refugio, Hesseltine 21-35-0 312 3 TDs. Ganado, Bures-Guerrero 12-32-2 122.
Receiving -- Refugio, Kelley 6-197 TD, Jason Moore 5-22 TD, Isaiah Avery 3-47, Ernest Campbell 3-25 TD, Bland 2-10, Meza 1-7, Trey Castellano 1-4. Ganado, Riley Hurt 6-61, Josiah Sterling 4-30, Cain Hayden 2-31.
