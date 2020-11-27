Refugio 54, Ganado 2

Refugio122114   -- 54                     
Ganado200 -- 2                     

First quarter

R-Jordan Kelley 39 run (run failed), 9:59

R-Zavien Wills 7 interception return (run failed), 4:56

Second quarter

R-Eziyah Bland 30 run, 9:23

G-Josiah Sterling returned extra-point attempt, 9:23

R-Bland 11 run (Wills run), 2:30

R-Kelley 56 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 1:41

Third quarter

R-Bland 62 kickoff return (Placencia kick), 11:45

R-Dezmon Brown 17 run (Placencia kick), 6:42

Fourth quarter

R-Lukas Meza 7 run (Placencia kick), 2:50

Team stats

 Refugio Ganado
  First downs 25 4
  Yards rushing 52-324 22-12
  Yards passing 66  65
  Passes 2-5-1 4-14-2
  Punts 1-54 7-255
  Fumbles-lost  3-0 2-1
  Penalty-yards  8-58 3-19

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Meza 7-76, Kelley 5-70, Dezmon Brown 10-62, Bland 5-57, Wills 8-53, Hesseltine 9-46, Antwaan Gross 3-17, Noel Garcia 1-11, Kyler Brown 1-7, Team 3-(-15); Ganado: Mann Calderon 7-22, Nick Fitzgerald 5-4, Kyle Bures-Guerrero 6-1, Mack Cihal 2-(-2), Lane Benavides 3-(-13);

Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 2-5-66-1-1; Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 0-3-0-0-1, Benavides 4-11-65-0-1

Receiving -- Refugio: Kelley 1-56-1, Gross 1-10; Ganado: Riley Hurt 2-26, Noah Thedford 1-49, Calderon 1-(-5).

