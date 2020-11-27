Refugio 54, Ganado 2
|Refugio
|12
|21
|14
|7
|--
|54
|Ganado
|0
|2
|0
|0
|--
|2
First quarter
R-Jordan Kelley 39 run (run failed), 9:59
R-Zavien Wills 7 interception return (run failed), 4:56
Second quarter
R-Eziyah Bland 30 run, 9:23
G-Josiah Sterling returned extra-point attempt, 9:23
R-Bland 11 run (Wills run), 2:30
R-Kelley 56 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 1:41
Third quarter
R-Bland 62 kickoff return (Placencia kick), 11:45
R-Dezmon Brown 17 run (Placencia kick), 6:42
Fourth quarter
R-Lukas Meza 7 run (Placencia kick), 2:50
Team stats
|Refugio
|Ganado
|First downs
|25
|4
|Yards rushing
|52-324
|22-12
|Yards passing
|66
|65
|Passes
|2-5-1
|4-14-2
|Punts
|1-54
|7-255
|Fumbles-lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-58
|3-19
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Meza 7-76, Kelley 5-70, Dezmon Brown 10-62, Bland 5-57, Wills 8-53, Hesseltine 9-46, Antwaan Gross 3-17, Noel Garcia 1-11, Kyler Brown 1-7, Team 3-(-15); Ganado: Mann Calderon 7-22, Nick Fitzgerald 5-4, Kyle Bures-Guerrero 6-1, Mack Cihal 2-(-2), Lane Benavides 3-(-13);
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 2-5-66-1-1; Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 0-3-0-0-1, Benavides 4-11-65-0-1
Receiving -- Refugio: Kelley 1-56-1, Gross 1-10; Ganado: Riley Hurt 2-26, Noah Thedford 1-49, Calderon 1-(-5).
