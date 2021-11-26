Refugio 54, Ganado 7
|Ganado
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
|Refugio
|13
|21
|20
|0
|--
|54
First quarter
R: Kelan Brown 43 pass to Antwaan Gross (Alexander Placencia kick), 8:28
R: Brown 28 pass to Jordan Kelley (Placencia kick failed), 2:50
Second quarter
R: Jordan King 6 run (Placencia kick), 9:22
R: Eziyah Bland 6 run (Placencia kick), 2:33
R: Brown 79 pass to Jason Moore (Placencia kick), 1:41
Third quarter
R: Lukas Meza 2 run (Placencia kick failed), 9:32
G: Riley Hurt 85 kickoff return (Giovanny Avalos kick), 9:17
R: Brown 13 pass to Ernest Campbell (Placencia kick), 7:18
R: Brown 7 pass to Campbell (Placencia kick), 1:48
Team stats
|Ganado
|Refugio
|First downs
|16
|22
|Yards rushing
|29-7
|36-203
|Yards passing
|150
|xxx
|Passes
|16-43-0-1
|18-33-5-2
|Punts
|31.3
|33.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2
|0
|Penalty-yards
|5-35
|8-100
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- R: Lukas Meza 14-100-1, Jordan King 5-54-1, Eziyah Bland 6-37-1, Jason Moore 2-10, Ernest Campbell 2-3, Benny Flores 5-3, Konner Brown 1-0, Chris Thomas 1-(-4); G: Corbin Teague 14-44, Vince Sablatura 5-9, Lane Benavides 10-(-46);
Passing -- R: Kelan Brown 11-18-217-5-0, Caleb Hesseltine 6-12-35-0-1, Thomas 1-3-(-3)-0-1; G: Benavides 16-42-150-0-1, Cain Hayden 0-1-0-0-0;
Receiving -- R: Moore 2-89-1, Antwaan Gross 4-62-1, Jordan Kelley 2-50-1, Campbell 5-39-2, Meza 1-3, Chai Whitmire 1-3, Desantos Doomes 1-2, Karson Herring 2-1; G: Riley Hurt 7-92, Josiah Sterling 5-31, Ashton Strauss 2-16, Hayden 1-9, Fabian Almeda 1-2;
