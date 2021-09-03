Refugio 55, George West 8
|George West
|0
|0
|8
|0
|--
|8
|Refugio
|21
|34
|0
|0
|--
|55
First quarter
R-Jordan Kelley 23 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (kick failed), 8:22
R-Eziyah Bland 7 pass from Hesseltine (Dezmon Brown run), 4:01
R-Jason Moore 2 pass from Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 1:40
Second quarter
R-Kelley 34 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 10:11
R-Moore 43 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 8:46
R-Isaiah Avery 31 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 5:36
R-Antwaan Gross 58 pass from Hesseltine (kick failed), 3:54
R-Kelley 57 punt return (Placencia kick), 1:52
Third quarter
GW-Jessie Burch 8 run (kick failed), 6:30
GW-Safety. Punter stepped out of end zone, 1:23
Team stats
|George West
|Refugio
|First downs
|10
|15
|Yards rushing
|35-62
|24-90
|Yards passing
|70
|248
|Passes
|6-16-0-0
|13-18-7-0
|Punts
|30.38
|23
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-40
|8-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- George West, Weston Rhodes 9-30, Jessie Burch 7-37 TD. Refugio, Antwaan Gross 1-13, Caleb Hesseltine 2-13, Ernest Campbell 1-12, Lukas Meza 1-11, Isaiah Avery 1-10, Eziyah Bland 2-7, Kaleb Brown 1-6, Dezmon Brown 2-2.
Passing -- George West, Burch 5-14-0 66, Teagan Collins 1-2-0 4. Refugio, Hesseltine 12-16-0 239 7 TDs, Chris Thomas 1-2-0 9.
Receiving -- George West, Steven Gonzales 3-56, Rhodes 1-20, Joey Garza 1-4, Burch 1-(-2) Refugio, Gross 3-76 TD, Kelley 3-61 2 TD, Moore 2-45 2 TD, Avery 1-31 TD, Ty LaFrance 1-14, Kyle Walker 1-9, Bland 1-7 TD, K. Brown 1-5.
