Refugio 41, George West 12
|Refugio
|7
|21
|6
|7
|--
|41
|George West
|0
|12
|0
|0
|--
|12
First quarter
R: Michael Thomas 28 pass from Caleb Hesseltine, Alex Placencia kick good, 3:11
Second quarter
GW: Michael Upton 2 run, kick failed, 11:44
R: Hesseltine 74 pass to Jordan Kelley, Placencia kick good, 11:24
R: Zavien Wills 3 run, Placencia kick good, 8:33
GW: Devon Jackson 47 run, 2pt conversion failed, 2:40
R: Kelley 10 run, Placencia 1:07
Third quarter
R: Kelley 13 run, kick failed, 3:11
Fourth quarter
R: Dezmon Brown 10 run, Placencia kick good, 11:20
Team stats
|Refugio
|George West
|First downs
|23
|9
|Yards rushing
|30-168
|30-161
|Yards passing
|336
|129
|Passes
|22-32-0
|7-20-0
|Punts
|3-67
|3-106
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|4-3
|Penalty-yards
| 5-40
|8-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Kelley 4-37, Brown 4-32, Antwaan Gross 4-30, Wills 5-16, Eziyah Bland 3-22; George West: Jackson 7-71, John Zuniga 9-53, Upton 10-23
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 22-30-336-2-0, Kelley 0-1-0-0-0; George West: Jackson 7-20-129-1-0
Receiving -- Refugio: Kelley 6-148, Gross 4-75, Thomas 1-28-1; George West: Steven Gonzales 1-28, Upton 3-84, Zuniga 1-5
