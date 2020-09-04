Refugio 41, George West 12

Refugio  72167 --41                    
George West01200 --12                    

First quarter

R: Michael Thomas 28 pass from Caleb Hesseltine, Alex Placencia kick good, 3:11

Second quarter

GW: Michael Upton 2 run, kick failed, 11:44

R: Hesseltine 74 pass to Jordan Kelley, Placencia kick good, 11:24

R: Zavien Wills 3 run, Placencia kick good, 8:33

GW: Devon Jackson 47 run, 2pt conversion failed, 2:40

R: Kelley 10 run, Placencia 1:07

Third quarter

R: Kelley 13 run, kick failed, 3:11

Fourth quarter

R: Dezmon Brown 10 run, Placencia kick good, 11:20

Team stats

 Refugio George West  
  First downs 23 9
  Yards rushing 30-168  30-161
  Yards passing 336  129
  Passes 22-32-0 7-20-0
  Punts  3-67 3-106
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  4-3
  Penalty-yards  5-40
 8-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Kelley 4-37, Brown 4-32, Antwaan Gross 4-30, Wills 5-16, Eziyah Bland 3-22; George West: Jackson 7-71, John Zuniga 9-53, Upton 10-23

Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 22-30-336-2-0, Kelley 0-1-0-0-0; George West: Jackson 7-20-129-1-0

Receiving -- Refugio: Kelley 6-148, Gross 4-75, Thomas 1-28-1; George West: Steven Gonzales 1-28, Upton 3-84, Zuniga 1-5

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.