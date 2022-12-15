Hawley 54, Refugio 28

Hawley  628 14  6   -- 54                     
Refugio13  -- 28                     

First quarter

H-Austin Cumpton 7 run (pass failed), 7:38

Second quarter

H-Cumpton 14 run (Chandlin Myers pass from Rodey Hooper), 10:28

H-Cumpton 14 run (Will Scott pass from Hooper), 7:11

H-Diontay Ramon 74 pass from Hooper (pass failed), 2:30

R-Kaleb Brown 3 run (Alex Placencia kick), 1:12

H-Kason O’Shields 66 pass from Hooper (pass failed), 1:12

R-Jordan King 35 pass from Kelan Brown (kick blocked), 0:47

Third quarter

H-Ramon 11 pass from Hooper (run failed), 3:41

H-Hez Parker 50 interception return (Ramon pass from Cumpton), 3:28

R-Eziyah Bland 10 run (Kaleb Brown run), 1:10

Fourth quarter

H-Cumpton 10 run (kick failed), 7:00

R-King 3 run (Placencia kick), 2:34

Team stats

  Refugio Hawley 
  First downs 17 19
  Yards rushing 38-224  37-178
  Yards passing 121  279
  Passes 7-13-2 14-18-1
  Punts  0-0
 1-25
  Fumbles-lost  4-2
  1-1
  Penalty-yards  7-57
 5-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Bland 17-163-1, King 8-73-1, Kaleb Brown 7-16-1, Chai Whitmire 1-8, Ernest Campbell 2-6, Kelan Brown 3-(-42).; Hawley: Austin Cumpton 31-151-1, Diontay Ramon 2-24, Rodey Hooper 1-2, Keagan Abiles 1-1, Abbi Sittler 2-0;

Passing -- Refugio: Kelan Brown 7-12-121-1-2; Hawley: Hooper 14-18-279-3-1;

Receiving -- Refugio: Campbell 3-33, Isaiah Avery 2-35, King 1-35-1, Whitmire 1-18; Hawley: Ramon 6-150-2, O’Shields 3-92-1, Abiles 2-16, Chandlin Myers 2-13, Will Scott 1-18;