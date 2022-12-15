Hawley 54, Refugio 28
|Hawley
|6
|28
|14
|6
|--
|54
|Refugio
|0
|13
|8
|7
|--
|28
First quarter
H-Austin Cumpton 7 run (pass failed), 7:38
Second quarter
H-Cumpton 14 run (Chandlin Myers pass from Rodey Hooper), 10:28
H-Cumpton 14 run (Will Scott pass from Hooper), 7:11
H-Diontay Ramon 74 pass from Hooper (pass failed), 2:30
R-Kaleb Brown 3 run (Alex Placencia kick), 1:12
H-Kason O’Shields 66 pass from Hooper (pass failed), 1:12
R-Jordan King 35 pass from Kelan Brown (kick blocked), 0:47
Third quarter
H-Ramon 11 pass from Hooper (run failed), 3:41
H-Hez Parker 50 interception return (Ramon pass from Cumpton), 3:28
R-Eziyah Bland 10 run (Kaleb Brown run), 1:10
Fourth quarter
H-Cumpton 10 run (kick failed), 7:00
R-King 3 run (Placencia kick), 2:34
Team stats
|Refugio
|Hawley
|First downs
|17
|19
|Yards rushing
|38-224
|37-178
|Yards passing
|121
|279
|Passes
|7-13-2
|14-18-1
|Punts
| 0-0
|1-25
|Fumbles-lost
| 4-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 7-57
|5-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Bland 17-163-1, King 8-73-1, Kaleb Brown 7-16-1, Chai Whitmire 1-8, Ernest Campbell 2-6, Kelan Brown 3-(-42).; Hawley: Austin Cumpton 31-151-1, Diontay Ramon 2-24, Rodey Hooper 1-2, Keagan Abiles 1-1, Abbi Sittler 2-0;
Passing -- Refugio: Kelan Brown 7-12-121-1-2; Hawley: Hooper 14-18-279-3-1;
Receiving -- Refugio: Campbell 3-33, Isaiah Avery 2-35, King 1-35-1, Whitmire 1-18; Hawley: Ramon 6-150-2, O’Shields 3-92-1, Abiles 2-16, Chandlin Myers 2-13, Will Scott 1-18;