Refugio 49, Holland 12
|Holland
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
|Refugio
|28
|7
|14
|0
|--
|49
First Quarter
R-Austin Ochoa 2 run (Alex Placencia kick), 11:12
R-Antwaan Gross 23 pass from Ochoa (Placencia kick), 7:27
R-Ochoa 6 run (Placencia kick), 3:55
R-Gross 49 pass from Ochoa (Placencia kick), 1:12
Second Quarter
R-Naaji Gadsden 6 run (Placencia kick), 4:37
H-Brady Shelton 58 pass from Zach Spinn (pass failed), 4:19
Third Quarter
R-Gross 4 pass from Ochoa (Placencia kick), 9:36
R-Gadsden 5 run (Placencia kick), 1:29
Fourth Quarter
H-Shelton 3 run (pass failed), 11:16
Team stats
|Holland
|Refugio
|First downs
|11
|22
|Yards rushing
|32-98
|47-198
|Yards passing
|157
|212
|Passes
|8-15-1
|Punts
|3-102
|3-86
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-41
|5-31
Individual Statistics
Rushing - Holland, Clay Cooper 15-90; Zach Spinn 10-12; Brady Shelton 4-6; Josh Evans 1-4; Ethan Mann 1-4; Team 1-(-18). Refugio, Austin Ochoa 10-59; Naaji Gadsden 20-53; Zavien Wills 6-48; Jordan Kelley 2-42; Ysidro Mascorro 5-13; Antwaan Gross 1-(-4); Team 3-(-13).
Passing - Holland, Spinn 9-23-2 157. Refugio, Ochoa 8-15-1 212.
Receiving - Holland, Caleb Cearley 3-17; Caleb Evans 2-22; Shelton 1-58; Cooper 1-31; Mann 1-23; J. Evans 1-6; Refugio, Gross 6-177; Ethan Perez 1-24; Mascorro 1-11.
