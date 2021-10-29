Refugio 62, Kenedy 0
|Refugio
|28
|21
|13
|0
|--
|62
|Kenedy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
R: Kelan Brown 16 pass to Jordan Kelley (Alex Placencia kick good) 9:30
R: Brown 3 pass to Antwaan Gross (Placencia kick good) 8:51
R: Brown 52 pass to Jason Moore (Placencia kick good) 3:30
R: Desantos Doomes punt return blocked by Ernest Campbell (Placencia kick good) 1:13
Second quarter
R: Brown 8 pass to Campbell (kick failed) 8:54
R: Brown 29 pass to Kelley (Placencia kick good) 6:11
R: Eziyah Bland 25 run (2pt conversion Kelley to Doomes good) 1:41
Third quarter
R: Brown 50 pass to Gross (kick failed) 11:44
R: Brown 5 pass to Campbell (Placencia kick good) 6:56
Team stats
|Refugio
|Kenedy
|First downs
|19
|3
|Yards rushing
|22-146
|39-90
|Yards passing
|244
|0
|Passes
|11-12-0
|0-4-0
|Punts
|0
|7-107
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|4-44
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Chris Rodriguez 2-6, Bland 4-47-1, Dezmon Brown 4-28, Jordan King 3-37, Moore 1-9, K. Brown 1-(-6), Nick Pena 4-15, Javier Ontiveros 2-3, Trey Castellano 1-7; Kenedy: Geovanni Gibson 14-34, Jaydin Chapa 18-46, Cameron Miller 3-2, Daniel Pena 2-2, Regan Villarreal 1-5, Josh Cruz 1-0;
Passing -- Refugio: K. Brown 11-12-244-7-0; Kenedy: Cruz 0-4-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Refugio: Kelley 4-86, Chai Whitmire 1-28, Gross 2-53, Moore 1-52, Campbell 2-13, Ty LaFrance 1-12;
