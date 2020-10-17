Refugio 41, Kenedy 0
|Refugio
|0
|14
|13
|14
|--
|41
|Kenedy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
Second Quarter
Refugio: Antwaan Gross 50 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 6:14
Refugio: Gross 15 run (Placencia kick), 2:23
Third Quarter
Refugio: Zavien Wills 42 run (Placencia kick), 3:49
Refugio: Cadence Wills 1 run (kick failed), 0{05
Fourth Quarter
Refugio: Jordan Kelley 13 run (Placencia kick), 6:56
Refugio: Lukas Meza 17 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 3:32
Team stats
|Refugio
|Kenedy
|First downs
|15
|5
|Yards rushing
|22-130
|41-68
|Yards passing
|261
|9
|Passes
|15-23-1-0
|2-7-0-0
|Punts
|1.28
|11.258
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|x-xx
|x-xx
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Zavien Wills 4-40, Dezmon Brown 4-38, Jordan Kelley 3-26, Eziah Bland 1-17, Gross 1-8, Lukas Meza 2-7, Cadence Wills 1-1, Ethan Perez 1-(-3), Caleb Hesseltine 5(-4); Kenedy: J’Ren Salais 14-41, Kameron Miller 8-18, Giovanni Gibson 4-12, Israel Reyes 2-(-3), Jayden Chapa 11-(-5);
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 15-23-1 261 2 TDs; Kenedy: Chapa 2-7-0 9
Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 6-151 TD, E. Perez 4-17, Kelley 3-80, Lukas Meza 1-17, Z. Wills 1-(-4); Kenedy: Miller 2-9;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.