Refugio 41, Kenedy 0

Refugio0141314 -- 41                    
Kenedy 000 -- 0                    

Second Quarter

Refugio: Antwaan Gross 50 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Alex Placencia kick), 6:14

Refugio: Gross 15 run (Placencia kick), 2:23

Third Quarter

Refugio: Zavien Wills 42 run (Placencia kick), 3:49

Refugio: Cadence Wills 1 run (kick failed), 0{05

Fourth Quarter

Refugio: Jordan Kelley 13 run (Placencia kick), 6:56

Refugio: Lukas Meza 17 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 3:32

Team stats

 RefugioKenedy
  First downs 15 5
  Yards rushing 22-130  41-68
  Yards passing 261  9
  Passes 15-23-1-0 2-7-0-0
  Punts  1.28 11.258
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  2-1
  Penalty-yards  x-xx x-xx

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Zavien Wills 4-40, Dezmon Brown 4-38, Jordan Kelley 3-26, Eziah Bland 1-17, Gross 1-8, Lukas Meza 2-7, Cadence Wills 1-1, Ethan Perez 1-(-3), Caleb Hesseltine 5(-4); Kenedy: J’Ren Salais 14-41, Kameron Miller 8-18, Giovanni Gibson 4-12, Israel Reyes 2-(-3), Jayden Chapa 11-(-5);

Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 15-23-1 261 2 TDs; Kenedy: Chapa 2-7-0 9

Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 6-151 TD, E. Perez 4-17, Kelley 3-80, Lukas Meza 1-17, Z. Wills 1-(-4); Kenedy: Miller 2-9;

