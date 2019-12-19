{child_flags:agate}Refugio vs. Post stats
Refugio 28, Post 7
{table border=”0”}{tbody}{tr}{td}Post{/td}{td}7{/td}{td}0{/td}{td}0 {/td}{td}0 {/td}{td} --{/td}{td} 7 {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{/tr}{tr}{td}Refugio{/td}{td} 0{/td}{td}7 {/td}{td}7{/td}{td}14{/td}{td} --{/td}{td} 28{/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{td} {/td}{/tr}{/tbody}{/table}
First Quarter
P-Ashton Jefferson 6 run (Dylan Greer kick), 0:35
Second Quarter
R-Austin Ochoa 2 run (Alex Placencia kick), 3:21
Third Quarter
R-Ochoa 1 run (Placencia kick), 8:22
Fourth Quarter
R-Ochoa 5 run (Placencia kick), 11:46
R-Ochoa 1 run (Placencia kick), 6:55
Team stats{table border=”0”}{tbody}{tr}{td} {/td}{td}Post{/td}{td}Refugio{/td}{/tr}{tr}{td} First downs{/td}{td} 5{/td}{td} 15{/td}{/tr}{tr}{td} Yards rushing{/td}{td} 32-92{/td}{td} 39-121{/td}{/tr}{tr}{td} Yards passing{/td}{td} 1{/td}{td} 217{/td}{/tr}{tr}{td} Passes{/td}{td}{table border=”0”}{tbody}{tr}{td} 2-7-1{/td}{/tr}{/tbody}{/table}{/td}{td} 9-15-1{/td}{/tr}{tr}{td} Punts{/td}{td} 6-281{/td}{td} 4-144{/td}{/tr}{tr}{td} Fumbles-lost{/td}{td} 1-1{/td}{td} 2-2{/td}{/tr}{tr}{td} Penalty-yards{/td}{td} 3-36{/td}{td} 4-30{/td}{/tr}{/tbody}{/table}
Individual Statistics
Rushing-Post, Ashton Jefferson 14-71; Taylem Thetford 12-9; Slayden Pittman 3-7; Nathan McDaniel 3-5. Refugio, Austin Ochoa 27-108; Zavien Wills 3-8; Ysidro Mascorro 2-7; Naaji Gadsden 3-6; Antwaan Gross 3-(-3); Mike Firova 1-(-5).
Passing-Post, Pittman 1-3-1 (-1); Thetford 0-2-0 0; McDaniel 1-2-0 2. Refugio, Ochoa 9-14-1 207; Jordan Kelley 0-1-0 0.
Receiving-Post, McDaniel 2-1. Refugio, Kelley 3-31; Ethan Perez 2-93; Gross 2-30; Jalen Hubbard 1-42; Gadsden 1-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.