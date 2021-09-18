Refugio 78, Sabinal 0
|Refugio
|28
|43
|7
|0
|--
|78
|Sabinal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
R-Antwaan Gross 12 run (kick failed), 10:38
R-Lukas Meza 3 run (Dezmon Brown run), 9:24
R-Eziyah Bland 60 run (Alex Placencia kick), 8:00
R-Isaiah Avery 61 pass from Caleb Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 3:56
Second quarter
R-Ty LaFrance 5 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 10:43
R-Jordan Kelley 5 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 7:09
R-Meza 54 run (Placencia kick), 5:10
R-Gross 25 interception return (Placencia kick), 4:53
R-Kaleb Brown 2 run (Kelley run), 4:47
R-Ernest Campbell 40 pass from Hesseltine (Placencia kick), 2:13
Third quarter
R-Chris Rodriguez 19 pass from Chris Thomas (Placencia kick), 5:25
Team stats
|Refugio
|Sabinal
|First downs
|25
|5
|Yards rushing
|15-263
|19-(-13)
|Yards passing
|320
|28
|Passes
|22-27-5-1
|5-22-0-2
|Punts
|--
|36
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|4-2
|Penalty-yards
|7-73
|7-38
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Eziyah Bland 1-60 TD, Dezmon Brown 1-9, Antwaan Gross 1-12 TD, Lukas Meza 2-57 2 TDs, Kaleb Brown 1-2 TD, Nicholas Pena 5-66, Chris Thomas 1-32, Mason Taylor 1-5, Chris Rodriguez 1-6, Javier Ontiveros 1-14.
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 18-22-1 287 4 TDs, Thomas 4-5-0 33 TD. Sabinal: Brandon Gomez 2-7-0 9, Noah Rodriguez 3-13-2 19.
Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 4-54, Ty LaFrance 3-29 TD, Ernest Campbell 3-67 TD, Jordan Kelley 2-18 TD, Trey Castellano 2-13, Isaiah Avery 2-68 TD, Kaleb Brown 1-18, Chris Rodriguez 1-19, Jason Moore 1-14, Aaron Arronarda 1-10, DeSantos Doomes 1-9. Sabinal: Johnny Rodriguez 3-27, Gomez 1-7, Lorenzo Castellano 1-(-6).
