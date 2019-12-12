Refugio 29, San Augustine 21
|Refugio
|7
|7
|15
|0
|--
|29
|San Augustine
|0
|7
|14
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
R: Austin Ochoa 3 run (Alexander Placencia kick), 1:37
Second quarter
SA: Jayden Hicks 37 run (JSaul Landaverde kick), 5:35
SA: Javarius Miller 31 pass from Hicks (Landaverde kick), 1:30
R: Austin Ochoa 11 run (Placencia kick), 0:28
Third quarter
R: Ysidro Mascorro 5 run (Ethan Perez run), 10:03
R: Antwaan Gross 16 run (Placencia kick), 1:49
SA: Tijay Thomas-Davis 63 run (Landaverde kick), 0:33
Fourth quarter
No scores
Team stats
|Refugio
|San Augustine
|First downs
|25
|11
|Yards rushing
|43-202
|31-297
|Yards passing
|147
|73
|Passes
|10-3-2
|Punts
|1-28
|2-30
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-20
|11-69
Individual Statistics
Rushing - Refugio, Naaji Gadsden 6-17; Ysidro Mascorro 24-160; Antwaan Gross 3-38; Austin Ochoa 6-34. San Augustine, Tijay Thomas-Davis 10-142; Kevorian Barnes 14-78; Jayden Hicks 6-89; Jairus Crane 1-5.
Passing - Refugio, Ochoa 15-23-2 147. San Augustine, Jayden Hicks 3-10-2 73
Receiving - Refugio, Gross 6-75; Kelley 2-64; Mike Firova 4-40; Ethan Perez 3-31; Colten Hesseltine 1-5. San Augustine, Javarius Miller 2-43; Kevorian Barnes 1-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.