Refugio 70, Santa Maria 6
|Refugio
|36
|28
|0
|6
|--
|70
Santa Maria
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
R: Dezmon Brown 65 kick return (Alex Placencia kick good) 11:46
R: Kelan Brown 30 pass to Jordan Kelley (Placencia kick good) 9:24
R: Ernest Campbell 33 interception return (Placencia kick good) 7:36
R: K. Brown 34 pass to Jason Moore (Kelley to Desantos Doomes 2pt conversion good) 5:00
R: K. Brown 35 pass to Antwaan Gross (Placencia kick good) 2:28
Second quarter
R: K. Brown 50 pass to Chai Whitmire (Placencia kick good) 9:14
R: K. Brown 46 pass to Kelley (Placencia kick good) 4:18
R: K. Brown 47 pass to Gross (Placencia kick good) 3:37
R: K. Brown 47 pass to Karson Herring (Placencia kick good)
Third quarter
SM: Jordan Ramirez 5 run (2pt conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
R: Chris Flores 19 run (2pt conversion failed)
Team stats
|Refugio
Santa Maria
|First downs
|15
|2
|Yards rushing
|15-68
|37-6
|Yards passing
|390
|1
|Passes
|16-21-2
|1-5-2
|Punts
| 0
|9-295
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
| 6-59
|7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: D. Brown 1-11, Jordan King 1-11, Benny Flores 2-(-6) Herring 1-12, Nick Pena 5-18, Javier Ontiverso 1-(-1), C. Flores 1-19, Campbel 1-10, Team 2-(-6); Santa Maria: Mark Rodriguez 11-8, Ramirez 4-17, Felix Almanza 8-(-2), Matias Saladivar 1-(-2);
Passing -- Refugio: K. Brown 8-10-298-7-0, Chris Thomas 8-11-92-0-2; Santa Maria: Juan Morales 1-5-1-0-2;
Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 3-91, Kelley 2-76, Jaedyn Lewis 2-54, C. Flores 2-24, Alex Sanchez 2-14, Whitmire 1-50, Herring 1-47, Moore 1-34, Braylon Gonzales 1-2; Santa Maria: Kiani Zamaniego 1-1;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.