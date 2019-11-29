Football stats

Refugio 45, Shiner 43

Shiner  10 14  12  -- 43                     
Refugio31  -- 45                     

First Quarter

Refugio: Ysidro Mascorro 23 run (Mascorro run), 4:26

Shiner: Donyai Taylor 21 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 2:08

Second Quarter

Shiner: Taylor 74 run (Winkenwerder kick), 10:42

Shiner: Winkenwerder 28 field goal, 0:00

Third Quarter

Refugio: Austin Ochoa 17 run (run failed), 5:34

Shiner: -Taylor 83 run (Winkenwerder kick), 5:14

Shiner: Taylor 28 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:39

Fourth Quarter

Refugio: Ochoa 2 run (Ochoa run), 10:56

Shiner:Taylor 43 run (bad snap), 7:01

Refugio: Jordan Kelley 76 pass from Ochoa (Ochoa run), 6:40

Shiner: Doug Brooks 4 run (bad snap), 3:04

Refugio: Kelley 68 pass from Ochoa (kick failed), 2:35

Refugio: Ethan Perez 25 pass from Ochoa (run failed), 0:27

Refugio: Jordy Martinez 35 field goal, 0:05

Team stats

 Shiner Refugio 
  First downs 17 28
  Yards rushing 45-443  39-210
  Yards passing 25  352
  Passes2-2-0 16-27-1 
  Punts  2-73 2-70
  Fumbles-lost  2-1 0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-35 9-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Shiner: Donyai Taylor 24-290; Dalton Brooks 3-74; Doug Brooks 9-41; Tyler Palmer 9-38. Refugio: Austin Ochoa 28-163; Ysidro Mascorro 8-47; Naaji Gadsden 3-0.

Passing: Shiner: Palmer 2-2-0 25. Refugio: Ochoa 16-26-1 352; Team 0-1-0 0.

Receiving: Shiner, Cross Rankin 1-15; Cole Patek 1-10. Refugio: Jordan Kelley 4-188; Antwaan Gross 4-49; Ethan Perez 3-50; Mascorro 3-56; Mike Firova 1-6; Gadsden 1-2.

