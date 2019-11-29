Refugio 45, Shiner 43
|Shiner
|7
|10
|14
|12
|--
|43
|Refugio
|8
|0
|6
|31
|--
|45
First Quarter
Refugio: Ysidro Mascorro 23 run (Mascorro run), 4:26
Shiner: Donyai Taylor 21 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 2:08
Second Quarter
Shiner: Taylor 74 run (Winkenwerder kick), 10:42
Shiner: Winkenwerder 28 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
Refugio: Austin Ochoa 17 run (run failed), 5:34
Shiner: -Taylor 83 run (Winkenwerder kick), 5:14
Shiner: Taylor 28 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:39
Fourth Quarter
Refugio: Ochoa 2 run (Ochoa run), 10:56
Shiner:Taylor 43 run (bad snap), 7:01
Refugio: Jordan Kelley 76 pass from Ochoa (Ochoa run), 6:40
Shiner: Doug Brooks 4 run (bad snap), 3:04
Refugio: Kelley 68 pass from Ochoa (kick failed), 2:35
Refugio: Ethan Perez 25 pass from Ochoa (run failed), 0:27
Refugio: Jordy Martinez 35 field goal, 0:05
Team stats
|Shiner
|Refugio
|First downs
|17
|28
|Yards rushing
|45-443
|39-210
|Yards passing
|25
|352
|Passes
|2-2-0
|16-27-1
|Punts
|2-73
|2-70
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-35
|9-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Shiner: Donyai Taylor 24-290; Dalton Brooks 3-74; Doug Brooks 9-41; Tyler Palmer 9-38. Refugio: Austin Ochoa 28-163; Ysidro Mascorro 8-47; Naaji Gadsden 3-0.
Passing: Shiner: Palmer 2-2-0 25. Refugio: Ochoa 16-26-1 352; Team 0-1-0 0.
Receiving: Shiner, Cross Rankin 1-15; Cole Patek 1-10. Refugio: Jordan Kelley 4-188; Antwaan Gross 4-49; Ethan Perez 3-50; Mascorro 3-56; Mike Firova 1-6; Gadsden 1-2.
