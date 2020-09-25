Refugio 41, Taft 0

Refugio  72770 -- 41                    
Taft0000 -- 0                    

First quarter

R: Zavien Wills 1 run, Alex Placencia kick good, 4:01

Second quarter

R: Eziyah Bland 3 run, Placencia kick good, 7:15

R: Ethan Perez 6 run, Placencia kick good, 6:17

R: Perez 6 pass from Caleb Hesseltine, Placencia kick good, 4:44

R: Jordan Kelley 38 pass from Hesseltine, kick failed, 2:38

Third quarter

R: Perez 14 pass from Hesseltine, Placencia kick good, 2:04

Team stats

 Refugio Taft  
  First downs 21 2
  Yards rushing 40-260  27-(-10)
  Yards passing 100  12
  Passes 11-18-1 2-10-0
  Punts 2-96 8-241
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  8-90 8-53

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Kelley 4-58, Kyler Brown 1-16, Wills 7-44, Josh Rodriguez 2-4, Perez 2-12, Dezmon Brown 4-55, Bland 1-7, Hesseltine 7-13, Lukas Meza 5-15, Isaiah Avery 1-9, Noel Garcia 1-7, Victor Garcia 1-(-7), Chris Thomas 1-6, Marvin Fox 1-5; Taft: Sean Suarez 6-(-13), Adam Liendro 1-2, Jerek Sanchez 2-3, Joseph Espinoza 10-(-1), Steven Rivera 6-(-1)

Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 8-13-92-3-1, Rodriguez 2-4-10-0-0; Taft: S. Suarez 2-10-12-0-0;

Receiving -- Refugio: Perez 4-29, K. Brown 1-2, Kelley 1-38, D. Brown 1-(-2), Mason Taylor 1-10, Michael Thomas 1-10, C. Thomas 1-8, V. Garcia 1-5; Taft: Josh Suarez 2-12

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.