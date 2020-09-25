Refugio 41, Taft 0
|Refugio
|7
|27
|7
|0
|--
|41
|Taft
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
R: Zavien Wills 1 run, Alex Placencia kick good, 4:01
Second quarter
R: Eziyah Bland 3 run, Placencia kick good, 7:15
R: Ethan Perez 6 run, Placencia kick good, 6:17
R: Perez 6 pass from Caleb Hesseltine, Placencia kick good, 4:44
R: Jordan Kelley 38 pass from Hesseltine, kick failed, 2:38
Third quarter
R: Perez 14 pass from Hesseltine, Placencia kick good, 2:04
Team stats
|Refugio
|Taft
|First downs
|21
|2
|Yards rushing
|40-260
|27-(-10)
|Yards passing
|100
|12
|Passes
|11-18-1
|2-10-0
|Punts
|2-96
|8-241
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-90
|8-53
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Kelley 4-58, Kyler Brown 1-16, Wills 7-44, Josh Rodriguez 2-4, Perez 2-12, Dezmon Brown 4-55, Bland 1-7, Hesseltine 7-13, Lukas Meza 5-15, Isaiah Avery 1-9, Noel Garcia 1-7, Victor Garcia 1-(-7), Chris Thomas 1-6, Marvin Fox 1-5; Taft: Sean Suarez 6-(-13), Adam Liendro 1-2, Jerek Sanchez 2-3, Joseph Espinoza 10-(-1), Steven Rivera 6-(-1)
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 8-13-92-3-1, Rodriguez 2-4-10-0-0; Taft: S. Suarez 2-10-12-0-0;
Receiving -- Refugio: Perez 4-29, K. Brown 1-2, Kelley 1-38, D. Brown 1-(-2), Mason Taylor 1-10, Michael Thomas 1-10, C. Thomas 1-8, V. Garcia 1-5; Taft: Josh Suarez 2-12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.