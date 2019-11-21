Refugio 49, Thorndale 20
|Thorndale
|6
|14
|21
|0
|--
|20
|Refugio
|6
|14
|15
|14
|--
|49
First quarter
T-Kolt Cauble 26 run (run failed), 1:27
R-Jordan Kelley 55 pass from Austin Ochoa (kick failed), 11:07
Second quarter
T-Cauble 7 run (Cauble run), 6:30
R-Xavien Wills 26 run (Ochoa run) 4:17
T-Cauble 3 run (run failed), 2:11
R-Wills 5 run (kick failed), 1:09
Third quarter
R-Ysidro Mascorro 1 run (Mascorro pass from Ochoa), 7:28
R-Naaji Gadsden 11 run (Alex Placencia kick), 1:17
Fourth quarter
R-Ochoa 1 run (Placencia kick), 7:42
R-Gadsden 68 run (Placencia kick), 1:40
Team stats
|Thorndale
|Refugio
|First downs
|14
|20
|Yards rushing
|48-268
|37-249
|Yards passing
|0
|305
|Passes
|8-15-1
|Punts
|3-131
|1-21
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|10-85
|4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing - Thorndale, Jagger Rubio 15-120; Kolt Cauble 11-81; Branson McCoy 10-38; Cain Brymer 6-22; Mason Lindig 3-6; Mickai Mitchell 1-3; Kyle Northcott 2-(-2). Refugio, Naaji Gadsden 13-156; Ysidro Mascorro 15-59; Xavien Wills 2-31; Jordan Kelley 3-4; Antwaan Gross 1-1; Austin Ochoa 3-(-2).
Passing - Thorndale, Northcott 0-2-0 0. Refugio, Ochoa 8-15-1 305.
Receiving - Refugio, Gross 3-85; Kelley 2-64; Mike Firova 1-26; Mascorro 1-17; Ethan Perez 1-0.
