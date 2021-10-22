Refugio 55, Three Rivers 0
|Refugio
|28
|0
|14
|13
|--
|55
|Three Rivers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
R: Dezmon Brown 7 run, Alex Placencia kick good, 9:15
R: Jordan Kelley 39 from Caleb Hesseltine, Placencia kick good, 6:59
R: Antwaan Gross 18 run, Placencia kick good, 5:36
R: Eziyah Bland 40 run, Placencia kick good, 2:39
Third quarter
R: Jordan King 21 run, Placencia kick good, 7:58
R: Kelley 51 punt return, Placencia kick good, 5:48
Fourth quarter
R: Bland 21 run, 2pt conversion failed, 7:27
R: King 15 run, Placencia kick good, 5:23
Team stats
|Refugio
|Three Rivers
|First downs
|19
|4
|Yards rushing
|28-284
|32-95
|Yards passing
|134
|11
|Passes
|12-20-0
|2-9-0
|Punts
|0
|7-249
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|4-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-45
|12-110
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Bland 6-109, King 5-44, Lukas Meza 1-16, Gross 2-23, Brown 3-7, Jason Moore 1-17, Ernest Campbell 1-10, Trey Castellano 1-(-10), Nick Pena 1-1, Chris Rodriguez 1-(-2); Three Rivers: Zachary Davis 16-41;
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 8-13-116-1-0, Kelley 3-4-11-0-0, Chris Thomas 1-2-7-0-0; Three Rivers: Davis 2-9-11-0-0;
Receiving -- Refugio: Kelley 3-38-1, Gross 2-27, Moore 2-35, Desantos Doomes 1-5, Campbell 1-2, Ty Lafrance 1-10; Three Rivers: Sean Huff 1-6, Derek Lancaster 1-5;
