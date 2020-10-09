Refugio 51, Three Rivers 7
|Refugio
|28
|16
|0
|7
|--
|51
|Three Rivers
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
Refugio: Antwaan Gross 75 kickoff return, (Alex Placencia kick), 11:43
Refugio: Jordan Kelley 14 pass from Caleb Hesseltine, (Placencia kick), 9:35
Three Rivers: Caden Soliz 2 run, (Jacob Amaro kick), 8:37
Refugio: Kelley 30 pass from Hesseltine, (Placencia kick), 5:50
Refugio: Zavien Willis 6 run, (Placenica kick), 1:34
Second quarter
Refugio: Kelley 37 run, (Placencia kick), 9:11
Refugio: Safety, (Placencia kick), 2:49
Refugio: Kelley 6 run, (Placencia kick) :23
Fourth quarter
Refugio: Allen Perez 26 pass from Hesseltine, (Placencia kick), 10:24
Team stats
|Refugio
|Three Rivers
|First downs
|15
|4
|Yards rushing
|24-148
|36-21
|Yards passing
|143
|8
|Passes
|13-21-3-0
|3-7-0-0
|Punts
|2.45
|5.30
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-50
|4-22
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio, Victor Garcia 3-54, Jordan Kelley 2-43 TD, Zavien Wills 6-39, Antwaan Gross 2-19, Isaiah Avery 2-14, Dezmon Brown 1-8, Ethan Perez 1-0, Josh Rodriguez 2-(-9), Caleb Hesseltine 4-(-22); Three Rivers, Zachary Davis 13-28, Rigoberto Sanchez 6-10, Caden Soliz 15-(-14).
Passing -- Refugio: Hesseltine 13-21-0 143 3 TDs; Three Rivers: Soliz 3-7-0 8.
Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 4-32, Kyler Brown 3-20, Kelley 2-44 2 TDs, E. Perez 2-9, Allen Perez 1-26 TD, Wills 1-12; Three Rivers: Sean Huff 1-4, Jacob Amaro 1-3, Sanchez 1-1
