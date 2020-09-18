Football stats

Rice Consolidated 7, Hallettsville 59

Rice Consolidated0070 7                     
Hallettsville1021217 59                     

First quarter

H: Jonathon Brooks 38 run (Janak kick) 6:55

H: Janak 29 FG 0:25

Second quarter

H: Ty Gerke 36 pass from Trace Patek )Janak kick) 7:41

H: Brooks 6 run (Janak kick) 3:21

H: Brooks 1 run (Janak kick) 0:00

Third quarter

H: Patek 12 run (Janak kick) 10:17

H: Deven Wood 29 pass from Patek (Janak kick) 6:52

H: Brooks 76 run (Janak kick) 3:25

RC: James Cotton 64 run (Robles kick) 0:07

Fourth quarter

H: Brandt Trlicek 11 run (Janak kick) 9:55

Team stats

 Rice ConsolidatedHallettsville
  First downs 721
  Yards rushing32-11828-368
  Yards passing11200
  Passes1-9-110-17-0
  Punts7-40.11-32
  Fumbles-lost2-00-0
  Penalty-yards8-757-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Rice Consolidated: Cotton 10-87, Hurd 17-34, Montgomery 1-5; Hallettsville: Brooks 12-256, Alamilla 7-88, Trlicek 2-18, Janak 1-4, Patek 1-2

Passing -- Rice Consolidated: Herrera 1-9-1 11; Hallettsville: Patek 9-15-0 193, Trlicek 1-1-0 7

Receiving -- Rice Consolidated: Palmer 1-11; Hallettsville: Gerke 4-110, Wood 2-43, Bludau 2-36, Henrichs 1-7, Janak 1-4

