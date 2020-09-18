Rice Consolidated 7, Hallettsville 59
First quarter
H: Jonathon Brooks 38 run (Janak kick) 6:55
H: Janak 29 FG 0:25
Second quarter
H: Ty Gerke 36 pass from Trace Patek )Janak kick) 7:41
H: Brooks 6 run (Janak kick) 3:21
H: Brooks 1 run (Janak kick) 0:00
Third quarter
H: Patek 12 run (Janak kick) 10:17
H: Deven Wood 29 pass from Patek (Janak kick) 6:52
H: Brooks 76 run (Janak kick) 3:25
RC: James Cotton 64 run (Robles kick) 0:07
Fourth quarter
H: Brandt Trlicek 11 run (Janak kick) 9:55
Team stats
|Rice Consolidated
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|7
|21
|Yards rushing
|32-118
|28-368
|Yards passing
|11
|200
|Passes
|1-9-1
|10-17-0
|Punts
|7-40.1
|1-32
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-75
|7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Rice Consolidated: Cotton 10-87, Hurd 17-34, Montgomery 1-5; Hallettsville: Brooks 12-256, Alamilla 7-88, Trlicek 2-18, Janak 1-4, Patek 1-2
Passing -- Rice Consolidated: Herrera 1-9-1 11; Hallettsville: Patek 9-15-0 193, Trlicek 1-1-0 7
Receiving -- Rice Consolidated: Palmer 1-11; Hallettsville: Gerke 4-110, Wood 2-43, Bludau 2-36, Henrichs 1-7, Janak 1-4
