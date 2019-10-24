On Oct. 24. the Riverside Women’s Golf Association completed its Club Championship Tournament.
Results are based on the best two out of three scores in the first three dates played in October.
Here are the winners:
Club Champion (1st Low Gross): Mary McBryde (83/82 -165)
(2nd Low Gross): Emily Garza (84/87 – 171)
1st Low Net: Carolyn Dornak (67/66 – 133)
2nd Low Net: Linda Barker (69/67 – 136)
Here are the results from this week’s play day. The format was Low Net.
Championship Flight: (Tie – score of 70) – Mary McBryde & Viola Saenz
1st Flight: (70) – Linda Barker
2nd Flight: (75) – Betty Baker
Carolyn Dornak chipped in on #16.
