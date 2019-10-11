Refugio 73, Riviera 0
|Riviera
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Refugio
|33
|21
|13
|6
|--
|73
First quarter
R: Naaji Gadsden 48 run, kick failed, 9:20
R: Gadsden 40 run, kick failed, 7:11
R: Jordan Kelley 32 pass to Michael Firova, Jordy Martinez kick good, 6:36
R: Eziyah Bland 48 run, Martinez kick good, 4:29
R: Gadsden 7 run, Martinez kick good, 0:18
Second quarter
R: Antwaan Gross 34 run, Martinez kick good, 8:29
R: Kelley 31 pass to Allen Perez, Martinez kick good, 5:47
R: Gadsden 50 run, Martinez kick good, 3:50
Third quarter
R: Victor Garcia 4 run, Martinez kick good, 8:20
R: Javon Williams 25 run, kick failed, 4:15
Fourth quarter
R: Dezmon Brown 52 run, kick failed, 6:20
Team stats
|Riviera
|Refugio
|First downs
|2
|20
|Yards rushing
|17-(-20)
|23-513
|Yards passing
|80
|68
|Passes
|4-21-2
|3-6-0
|Punts
|6-39
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|0
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Gadsden 6-158, Brown 2-70, Williams 1-25, Gross 1-34, Zavien Wills 2-52, Bland 4-94, Firova 1-10, Garcia 5-75, Luke Soloman 1-(-5)
Passing -- Refugio: Kelley 3-5-67, Josh Rodriguez 0-1-0
Receiving -- Refugio: Perez 1-31, Firova 1-32, Brown 1-5
