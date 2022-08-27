Rosehill Christian 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13

Rosehill Christian01037 -- 20                    
Sacred Heart6070 -- 13                    

First quarter

SH: Nic Angerstein 36 field goal good 8:40

SH: Angerstein 34 field goal good 4:11

Second quarter

RC: Ramsey Sharayha 24 field goal good 9:39

RC: Trey Walker 3 rush (Sharayha kick good) 2:22

Third quarter

SH: Brady Haas 15 rush (Angerstein kick good) 7:15

RC: Sharayha field goal good 0:12

Fourth quarter

RC: Kenny Nelson 1 rush (Sharayha kick good) 0:11

Team stats

 Rosehill Christian Sacred Heart
  First downs 11 13
  Yards rushing 44-162 22-94
  Yards passing 87  126
  Passes 7-13-0 15-33-1
  Punts  3-46.3 4-32.8
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  2-2
  Penalty-yards  6-55 9-85

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Haas 12-60-1, Duty 9-34, Cade Steffek 1-0;

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Cole Duty 15-33-126-0-1;

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Tyler Hawkins 4-70, Angerstein 3-26, Haas 3-16, Klayton Chance 2-8, Andrew Steffek 2-3, Ty Noska 1-3;

