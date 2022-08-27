Rosehill Christian 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13
|Rosehill Christian
|0
|10
|3
|7
|--
|20
|Sacred Heart
|6
|0
|7
|0
|--
|13
First quarter
SH: Nic Angerstein 36 field goal good 8:40
SH: Angerstein 34 field goal good 4:11
Second quarter
RC: Ramsey Sharayha 24 field goal good 9:39
RC: Trey Walker 3 rush (Sharayha kick good) 2:22
Third quarter
SH: Brady Haas 15 rush (Angerstein kick good) 7:15
RC: Sharayha field goal good 0:12
Fourth quarter
RC: Kenny Nelson 1 rush (Sharayha kick good) 0:11
Team stats
|Rosehill Christian
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|11
|13
|Yards rushing
|44-162
|22-94
|Yards passing
|87
|126
|Passes
|7-13-0
|15-33-1
|Punts
|3-46.3
|4-32.8
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|6-55
|9-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Haas 12-60-1, Duty 9-34, Cade Steffek 1-0;
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Cole Duty 15-33-126-0-1;
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Tyler Hawkins 4-70, Angerstein 3-26, Haas 3-16, Klayton Chance 2-8, Andrew Steffek 2-3, Ty Noska 1-3;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.